Key Takeaways iOS 17.1 beta 1 is now available to developers and may include features previewed during WWDC23.

Testing is underway to uncover any notable changes in iOS 17.1 beta 1, and this article will be updated accordingly.

If you're enrolled in the developer program, you can install the update by following the simple steps outlined in the article.

Now that iOS 17 has become available to anyone with a new iPhone, Apple is shifting its attention to the minor releases that will follow. After all, iOS 17.0 doesn't introduce all of the features and changes the company previewed during WWDC23. Instead, the firm will gradually roll them out through smaller updates that launch throughout the upcoming months. These anticipated introductions include the Apple Journal app, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, and more. iOS 17.1 beta 1 is now available to developers, and it could potentially pack some of these features. Below you will find a list of everything new in this version.

What's new in iOS 17.1 beta 1

Favorites in Apple Music

iOS 17.1 beta 1 introduces a new favoriting system in the Apple Music app, allowing users to quickly star a song from the Now Playing screen and other locations. Users can then filter their library based on their favorites.

Smarter playlists

Apple Music on iOS 17.1 beta 1 also suggests similar songs that users can add to an existing playlist, based on the current track list's genre and vibe.

AirDrop using internet

With iOS 17.1 beta 1, users can rely on the internet to upload and download the rest of the files they're trying to AirDrop if the two iPhones are no longer in close proximity.

iOS 17.0 ringtones removed

With the initial iOS 17.0 release, Apple introduced dozens of new ringtones and alerts. It appears that iOS 17.1 beta 1 removes these tones for the time being. It's still unclear whether Apple will reintroduce them in a future build or not.

We're currently testing iOS 17.1 beta 1 and digging through it to uncover the other fresh additions and tweaks it may offer. We will update this article once we spot any other noticeable or significant changes, so make sure to visit and refresh this page later on. In the meantime, you may want to read Apple's official release notes, where the company tends to highlight the modifications, bugs, and fixes included in certain build.

Assuming you're already enrolled in Apple's developer program, you can follow the steps below to download and install the latest beta build.