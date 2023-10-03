This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Now that iOS 17 has become available to anyone with a new iPhone, Apple is shifting its attention to the minor releases that will follow. After all, iOS 17.0 doesn't introduce all of the features and changes the company previewed during WWDC23. Instead, the firm will gradually roll them out through smaller updates that launch throughout the upcoming months. These anticipated introductions include the Apple Journal app, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, and more. iOS 17.1 beta 2 is now available to developers, and it could potentially pack some of these features. Below you will find a list of everything new in this version.

What's new in iOS 17.1 beta 2

iOS 17.0 ringtones added back

Following their removal in iOS 17.1 beta 1, iOS 17.0's new ringtones have returned in iOS 17.1 beta 2. The new tones work across ringtones, alarms, notification alerts, and more.

Support for Double Tap on compatible watches

Those with an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 running at least watchOS 10.1 beta 2 can now customize the Double Tap feature in the Watch app on iOS 17.1 beta 2.

We're currently testing iOS 17.1 beta 2 and digging through it to uncover the other fresh additions and tweaks it may offer. We will update this article if we spot any other noticeable or significant changes, so make sure to visit and refresh this page later on. In the meantime, you may want to read Apple's official release notes, where the company tends to highlight the modifications, bugs, and fixes included in certain build.

Beta 1

Favorites in Apple Music

iOS 17.1 beta 1 introduces a new favoriting system in the Apple Music app, allowing users to quickly star a song from the Now Playing screen and other locations. Users can then filter their library based on their favorites, and the algorithm also uses it to provide more relevant recommendations.

Smarter playlists

Apple Music on iOS 17.1 beta 1 also suggests similar songs that users can add to an existing playlist, based on the current track list's genre and vibe.

AirDrop using internet

With iOS 17.1 beta 1, users can rely on the internet to upload and download the rest of the files they're trying to AirDrop if the two iPhones are no longer in close proximity.

Bank account details in Wallet

Eligible users can link their bank accounts to the Wallet app on iOS 17.1 beta 1 to see their balance, previous transactions, and other relevant details.

iOS 17.0 ringtones removed

With the initial iOS 17.0 release, Apple introduced dozens of new ringtones and alerts. It appears that iOS 17.1 beta 1 removes these tones for the time being. It's still unclear whether Apple will reintroduce them in a future build or not.

