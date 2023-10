This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Now that iOS 17 has become available to anyone with a new iPhone, Apple is shifting its attention to the minor releases that will follow. After all, iOS 17.0 doesn't introduce all of the features and changes the company previewed during WWDC23. Instead, the firm will gradually roll them out through smaller updates that launch throughout the upcoming months. These anticipated introductions include AirDrop using internet, favoriting in Apple Music, the Journal app, and more. iOS 17.1 Release Candidate is now available to developers, and it packs some of these features. Below you will find a list of everything new in this version.

We're currently testing iOS 17.1 Release Candidate and digging through it to uncover the fresh additions and tweaks it may offer. We will update this article if we spot any noticeable or significant changes, so make sure to visit and refresh this page later on. In the meantime, you may want to read Apple's official release notes, where the company tends to highlight the modifications, bugs, and fixes included in certain build.

Though, considering that this will likely be the final iOS 17.1 build, there's a high chance that it only focuses on optimizing the overall experience and doesn't include any visual changes. Ultimately, the stable version may launch to all users globally as soon as next Monday.

Beta 3

Wallet fix

Starting October 10, the built-in Wallet app may crash on iOS 17.1 betas 1 and 2. iOS 17.1 beta 3 fixes this issue, allowing affected users to resume using the Wallet app normally.

Compliance with SAR testing in France for iPhone 12

iOS 17.1 beta 3 no longer increases the modem's allowed power when an iPhone 12 user sets their device aside to comply with SAR testing in France. This change only affects iPhone 12 models in France, as the country has very specific regulations that don't necessarily match those of other countries. Fortunately, most users likely won't notice a difference since this change just slightly lowers the cellular antenna's performance when a device is set aside.

Beta 2

iOS 17.0 ringtones added back

Following their removal in iOS 17.1 beta 1, iOS 17.0's new ringtones have returned in iOS 17.1 beta 2. The new tones work across ringtones, alarms, notification alerts, and more.

Support for Double Tap on compatible watches

Those with an Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 running at least watchOS 10.1 beta 2 can now customize the Double Tap feature in the Watch app on iOS 17.1 beta 2.

New StandBy settings

iOS 17.1 beta 2 also introduces new options for the StandBy mode. You can now customize whether the display turns off automatically, after 20 seconds, or never.

Beta 1

Favorites in Apple Music

iOS 17.1 beta 1 introduces a new favoriting system in the Apple Music app, allowing users to quickly star a song from the Now Playing screen and other locations. Users can then filter their library based on their favorites, and the algorithm also uses it to provide more relevant recommendations.

Smarter playlists

Apple Music on iOS 17.1 beta 1 also suggests similar songs that users can add to an existing playlist, based on the current track list's genre and vibe.

AirDrop using internet

With iOS 17.1 beta 1, users can rely on the internet to upload and download the rest of the files they're trying to AirDrop if the two iPhones are no longer in close proximity.

Bank account details in Wallet

Eligible users can link their bank accounts to the Wallet app on iOS 17.1 beta 1 to see their balance, previous transactions, and other relevant details.

iOS 17.0 ringtones removed

With the initial iOS 17.0 release, Apple introduced dozens of new ringtones and alerts. It appears that iOS 17.1 beta 1 removes these tones for the time being. It's still unclear whether Apple will reintroduce them in a future build or not.

Assuming you're already enrolled in Apple's developer program, you can follow the steps below to download and install iOS 17.1 Release Candidate.