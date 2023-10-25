Key Takeaways iOS 17.1 brings improvements to AirDrop and Apple Music, including the ability to transfer files over the internet and favorite songs and playlists.

The update also includes additional features such as expanded playlist artwork options and suggestions for matching songs.

watchOS 10.1 includes support for NameDrop and double-tap gestures, along with bug fixes, and all users are encouraged to update.

Apple launched iOS 17 and watchOS 10 last month, providing users of the latest iPhones and Apple Watches with new features and enhancements. Though, some of the features previewed during WWDC23 weren't included with the initial release of these OS updates, including AirDrop over the internet, upgrades to Apple Music, and more. Fortunately, iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1 are now available to the public, and they deliver some of these anticipated offerings.

iOS 17.1

Starting with iOS 17.1, you can rely on the internet to complete an ongoing AirDrop transfer if your iPhone is no longer close to the other device. So instead of interrupting the transfer, iOS will now upload the rest of the file(s) to the cloud temporarily, and the receiving device will download them through an internet connection.

iOS 17.1 also brings several improvements to Apple Music, including the ability to favorite songs, albums, playlists, and more. It also allows users to expand their existing playlists by suggesting songs that match the genre or vibe. Furthermore, users can now pick between several artwork options when creating or editing a playlist. This spares them the need to design and upload their own images to the service.

Apart from the aforementioned features, iOS 17.1 also offers some other changes and tweaks, and you can learn more about them through the official change log below:

iOS 17.1 change log AirDrop - Content continues to transfer over the internet when you step out of AirDrop range StandBy - New options to control when the display turns off (iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) Music - Favorites expanded to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library - New cover art collection offers designs that change colors to reflect the music in your playlist - Song suggestions appear at the bottom of every playlist, making it easy to add music that matches the vibe of your playlist This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: - Option to choose a specific album to use with Photo Shuffle on the Lock Screen - Home key support for Matter locks - Improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices - Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time - Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call - Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone - Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive - Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models) - Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence read more

watchOS 10.1

Moving on to watchOS 10.1; this update packs fewer, yet welcome, features, including support for NameDrop and double-tap on compatible Apple Watches. The former feature allows you to share or receive contact information by brining your smartwatch close to another Apple Watch or iPhone. Meanwhile, the latter feature is exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, and it allows users to double-tap their index fingers and thumbs to execute certain actions. Otherwise, this version also focuses on bug-fixing, and all users are advised to update their watches.

Apart from iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1, Apple today released iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, audioOS 17.1, and tvOS 17.1. The iPad update is pretty similar to that of the iPhone, offering the main set of new features and fixes. It additionally supports the newly-announced Apple Pencil (USB-C). Meanwhile, macOS Sonoma 14.1 introduces a Coverage section in the System Settings app, allowing users to check the status of their Apple warranty.

Lastly, when updating your Apple TV and paired HomePod(s) to OS version 17.1, you'll be able to utilize the new Enhance Dialogue feature on the HomePod 1 and HomePod Mini. This addition, which had been exclusive to the HomePod 2 on audioOS 17, boosts the volume of spoken voices in movies and TV shows. This makes it easier to hear them when the background music or effects are too loud.

To update your compatible Apple device to the newest OS version available, connect it to a power source, launch the Settings app, head to the General section, then Software Updates, and download the latest build displayed.