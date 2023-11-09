This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

iOS 17 was first previewed during WWDC23, giving the public a glimpse of what's to come in the following months. Naturally, not all of the announced features were included with the initial 17.0 release. So we expect the subsequent, minor iOS updates to introduce these offerings on the latest iPhones throughout the upcoming year. iOS 17.2 beta 2 is now available to those enrolled in Apple's developer program, and it could be packing some of the anticipated features.

What's new in iOS 17.2 beta 2

Spatial Video recording

iPhone 15 Pro users running iOS 17.2 beta 2 can now record Spatial Video, which would allow them to re-live immersive, 3D memories using an Apple Vision Pro. The feature is disabled by default in the Settings app, but once enabled, a dedicated option becomes visible in the Camera app when switching to video shooting mode. Notably, you can only shoot Spatial Video in landscape orientation.

Apple News splash screen

When launching the built-in News app for the first time on iOS 17.2 beta 2, a new splash screen pops up. It states: "The best stories from the sources you love, selected just for you."

We're currently testing iOS 17.2 beta 2 on an iPhone 15 Pro Max to uncover all of the other new features and visual changes it may pack. We will update this article once we spot any other meaningful tweaks, so make sure to refresh this page every now and then. In the meantime, you may want to read Apple's official release notes, where the Cupertino firm usually highlights the bugs and fixes included in a certain beta build.

Beta 1

Apple Journal app

iOS 17.2 beta 1 finally introduces the Journal app that Apple first teased back in June. This application helps users reflect and document their daily lives (privately) by compiling different data types — collected during a certain day — from the various apps they use.

Upgrades to Messages

iOS 17.2 beta 1 also enables the iMessage Contact Key Verification feature which Apple announced a long time ago. Through it, users can ensure that they're messaging the intended recipients and that no third parties are intercepting their messages. Furthermore, users can now check how many messages are stored in iCloud, view the last sync date/time, and manually sync the latest messages. Lastly, instead of having to drag a sticker to a message, you can now hold on a message and choose to react to it with a sticker.

Music enhancements

On iOS 17.2 beta 1, users can finally collaborate on playlists with other subscribers on Apple Music. Furthermore, there's now a dedicated, auto-generated playlist for songs users have favorited.

Action button tweaks

Those on iOS 17.2 beta 1 can also set the Action button to start a translation session when triggered. Prior to this, users had been limited to Silent Mode, Focus, Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, a Shortcut, and an Accessibility setting.

New widgets

iOS 17.2 beta 1 also introduces new widgets for the Weather and Clock apps. These include a dedicated widget for sunrise/sunset time and a more condensed small widget that displays the upcoming few days' expected weather conditions.

Apple TV app tweaks

The Apple TV app on iOS 17.2 has some design tweaks across the bottom tab, and Apple TV Channels now appear as rectangular posters instead of circles.

iOS 17.2 beta 1 allows you to opt for a rainbow text color for your name when creating a new Contact Poster or tweaking an existing one.

Memoji body type

On iOS 17.2 beta 1, users can also change the appearance of their Memoji's waist, bust, shoulders, and arms.

How to download and install iOS 17.2 beta 2

Once you've enrolled in Apple's developer program, you can follow the steps listed below to download and install iOS 17.2 beta 2.