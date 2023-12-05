Key Takeaways iOS 17.2 Release Candidate is now available for developers and may include some last-minute bug fixes.

Beta 4 introduced the ability to choose a default notification tone for apps that don't support customizable tones.

Previous betas introduced the Journal app, iMessage Contact Key Verification, Apple Music improvements, and more features and enhancements across the system.

iOS 17 was first previewed during WWDC23, giving the public a glimpse of what's to come in the following months. Naturally, not all of the announced features were included with the initial 17.0 release. So we expect the subsequent, minor iOS updates to introduce these offerings on the latest iPhones throughout the upcoming year. iOS 17.2 Release Candidate is now available to those enrolled in Apple's developer program, and it could be packing some of the anticipated features.

We're currently testing iOS 17.2 Release Candidate on an iPhone 15 Pro Max to uncover all of the new features and visual changes it may pack. We will update this article if we spot any meaningful tweaks, so make sure to refresh this page every now and then.

In the meantime, you may want to read Apple's official release notes, where the Cupertino firm usually highlights the bugs and fixes included in a certain beta build. Keep in mind, though, that a Release Candidate tends to be the final version in an OS beta cycle, so it may purely focus on bug fixes and enhancements, rather than visual changes and features.

Beta 4

Default notification tone

iOS 17.2 beta 4 finally enables users to choose a default notification tone for apps that don't support customizable ones. Though, there's seemingly still no way to pick a different tone for each app if the developer themself haven't supported the customizable notification tone feature.

Collaborative playlists disabled

The first iOS 17.2 beta introduced collaborative playlist support on Apple Music. iOS 17.2 beta 4, for some reason, removes this feature. Whether it'll be reintroduced in a future iOS 17.2 build or be included in iOS 17.3 instead is yet to be seen.

Beta 3

New Photos permission

When launching the Photos app on iOS 17.2 beta 3 for the first time, it requests access to Apple Music and other relevant data. This is used for background tracks included in Memories curated by the Photos app. While the Memories feature itself isn't new, the freshly introduced permission gives users more control over their data.

Journal tweaks

Close

If you haven't already set a schedule to receive notifications as journaling reminders, the Journal app on iOS 17.2 beta 3 will show a small, dismissible banner towards the top to add a schedule. It's worth mentioning that the scheduling feature itself has been available since iOS 17.2 beta 1, and it's currently broken. So, even if you set a certain schedule, it will reset to the default 8:00 p.m. notification every other day, unless you completely disable the scheduling feature to avoid these notifications.

New settings

Close

iOS 17.2 beta 3 introduces a few new options across the Settings app. These include the option to toggle inline predictions when typing and a way to stop favorited songs from being added to your library automatically. Furthermore, the Share Name and Photo section in Messages settings is now also visible in Phone settings.

Improved Safari

When clearing the history in Safari on iOS 17.2 beta 3, the app now remembers the timeframe you last selected. So, if you tend to clear All history, for example, it will no longer reset to the Last hour option, which used to be the default. It's certainly a welcome change for those who clear their Safari history frequently.

Old wallpaper returns

Close

Furthermore, iOS 17.2 beta 3 brings back the live bubbles wallpaper that animates based on how you hold your iPhone. This wallpaper existed on iOS years ago and was removed at some point. You can now find it again in the Collections section when setting a new wallpaper. Expectedly, it offers multiple color options, and users can pick between light, dark, or automatic appearance.

Beta 2

Spatial Video recording

Close

iPhone 15 Pro users running iOS 17.2 beta 2 can now record Spatial Video, which would allow them to re-live immersive, 3D memories using an Apple Vision Pro. The feature is disabled by default in the Settings app, but once enabled, a dedicated option becomes visible in the Camera app when switching to video shooting mode. Notably, you can only shoot Spatial Video in landscape orientation.

System tweaks

Close

iOS 17.2 beta 2 also packs some other tweaks, including the expansion of the Sensitive Content Warning feature. When enabled, this built-in tool will now also scan received stickers and Contact Posters. If it detects nudity, then these elements will be blurred automatically, unless you choose to reveal them. Prior to this update, this utility was mostly limited to media received through the Messages app and AirDrop.

Apart from that, the Coverage section in the Settings app has been moved from the About section to General. Lastly, when launching the built-in News app for the first time on iOS 17.2 beta 2, a new splash screen pops up. It states: "The best stories from the sources you love, selected just for you."

Beta 1

Apple Journal app

Close

iOS 17.2 beta 1 finally introduces the Journal app that Apple first teased back in June. This application helps users reflect and document their daily lives (privately) by compiling different data types — collected during a certain day — from the various apps they use.

Upgrades to Messages

Close

iOS 17.2 beta 1 also enables the iMessage Contact Key Verification feature which Apple announced a long time ago. Through it, users can ensure that they're messaging the intended recipients and that no third parties are intercepting their messages. Furthermore, users can now check how many messages are stored in iCloud, view the last sync date/time, and manually sync the latest messages. Lastly, instead of having to drag a sticker to a message, you can now hold on a message and choose to react to it with a sticker.

Music enhancements

Close

On iOS 17.2 beta 1, users can finally collaborate on playlists with other subscribers on Apple Music. Furthermore, there's now a dedicated, auto-generated playlist for songs users have favorited.

Action button tweaks

Close

Those on iOS 17.2 beta 1 can also set the Action button to start a translation session when triggered. Prior to this, users had been limited to Silent Mode, Focus, Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, a Shortcut, and an Accessibility setting.

New widgets

Close

iOS 17.2 beta 1 also introduces new widgets for the Weather and Clock apps. These include a dedicated widget for sunrise/sunset time and a more condensed small widget that displays the upcoming few days' expected weather conditions.

Apple TV app tweaks

The Apple TV app on iOS 17.2 has some design tweaks across the bottom tab, and Apple TV Channels now appear as rectangular posters instead of circles.

Close

iOS 17.2 beta 1 allows you to opt for a rainbow text color for your name when creating a new Contact Poster or tweaking an existing one.

Memoji body type

On iOS 17.2 beta 1, users can also change the appearance of their Memoji's waist, bust, shoulders, and arms.

Once you've enrolled in Apple's developer program, you can follow the steps listed below to download and install iOS 17.2 Release Candidate.