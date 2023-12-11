Key Takeaways iOS 17.2 introduces the Apple Journal app for private documentation of thoughts and activities, along with a dedicated API for third-party apps to utilize.

iPhone 15 Pro models can now use the Action button for live audio translation and shoot spatial videos that can be played in 3D on the Vision Pro.

Other features in iOS 17.2 include iMessage Contact Key Verification, a Favorite Songs playlist in the Music app, and support for customizing the default notification tone.

Following several weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, Apple has released a fresh batch of new iPhone and Mac software updates to the public. These stable X.2 iterations of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma could be the last major ones we see in 2023, and they're jam-packed with new features and changes. Along with iOS 17.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.2, the Cupertino firm has also released iPadOS 17.2 and watchOS 10.2, and we'll be breaking down what's new in these updated versions.

What's new in iOS 17.2

Starting with iOS 17.2, the biggest change in this release is arguably the exclusive Apple Journal app. First previewed during WWDC23, this application is finally available, giving iPhone users a dedicated space to privately document their thoughts and lives. It automatically collects different user data types in the background, such as music listened to, workouts done, people interacted with, photos taken, and more. It then surfaces them inside Journal in an organized manner, allowing you to add relevant text input to them. It also offers this data collection functionality as an API that third-party developers can utilize in their own journaling apps. So, even if you don't plan on using the Journal app itself, you may still be able to harness its power through a different application.

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max or its smaller counterpart, then iOS 17.2 also brings an Action button upgrade. Through this release, you can map the Action button to trigger a live audio translation session when triggered. The translation session expectedly relies on the Apple Translate app, and it's visualized in the Dynamic Island. That's not to mention that these two iPhone models can also shoot spatial video now, which you'll be able to play in 3D on the Vision Pro when it debuts.

Apart from the Journal app and aforementioned iPhone 15 Pro exclusives, iOS 17.2 introduces plenty of other changes. These include Contact Key Verification in iMessage, which verifies that you're chatting with the intended recipient. That's not to mention that the Music app now features a Favorite Songs playlist that lists tracks you favorite. You also get to customize the default iOS notification tone now. For a more comprehensive list of what iOS 17.2 introduces, you can read the official change log below, which also highlights the smaller changes across the system.

Official iOS 17.2 change log: Journal Journal is a new app that lets you write about the small moments and big events in your life so you can practice gratitude and improve your wellbeing

Journaling suggestions make it easy to remember your experiences by intelligently grouping your outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments you can add to your journal

Filters let you quickly find bookmarked entries or show entries with attachments so you can revisit and reflect on key moments in your life

Scheduled notifications help you keep a consistent journaling practice by reminding you to write on the days and time you choose

Option to lock your journal using Touch ID or Face ID

iCloud sync keeps your journal entries safe and encrypted on iCloud Action Button Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language Camera Spatial video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro

Improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Messages Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top-right corner

Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

Memoji updates include the ability to adjust the body shape of any Memoji

Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend Weather Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

Interactive moon calendar lets you easily visualize the phase of the moon on any day for the next month This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data using your voice

AirDrop improvements including expanded contact sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together

Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen and while in StandBy

Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts

New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages

Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity

Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models

Fixes an issue that may prevent wireless charging in certain vehicles read more

What's new in iPadOS 17.2

Improved autofill in PDF forms, new widgets, upgrades to Messages

Moving on to iPadOS 17.2, this release expectedly shares many of the new features offered by its iOS counterpart. These include improved autofill when populating certain fields in PDF forms, which allows you to import information from contact cards. iPad users also get multiple enhancements in the Messages app. Apart from Contact Key Verification for iMessage, users can now quickly add a sticker to a message through its context menu. That's not to mention the new catch-up arrow that enables you to quickly scroll to the first unread message in a certain thread. And speaking of stickers, the optional Sensitive Content Warning feature has now expanded to include stickers. So, if iPadOS 17.2 detects nudity in a received sticker, it could blur it automatically.

And just like iOS 17.2, this iPadOS 17 update introduces various new Weather and Clock widgets. Inside the Weather app itself, users also get to view an interactive moon calendar to visualize its phases during the upcoming month's days. To read more about iPadOS 17.2's new features and tweaks, you can read Apple's change log below.

Official iPadOS 17.2 change log: PDF Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts Messages Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top-right corner

Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

Memoji updates include the ability to adjust the body shape of any Memoji

Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend Weather Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

Interactive moon calendar lets you easily visualize the phase of the moon on any day for the next month This update also includes the following improvements: Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data using your voice (iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), and iPad (8th generation and later))

Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen or Lock Screen

New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages

Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity read more

What's new in macOS Sonoma 14.2

Multiple timer support, new Weather features, faster form filling

macOS Sonoma 14.2 also shares many of the features introduced on Apple's mobile devices through OS 17.2. So you can utilize the improved PDF autofill tool, rely on the new widgets and Weather app features, and use the new additions in the Messages app. Furthermore, you now get to set multiple timers in the built-in Clock app and add a Shazam shortcut to the menu bar for quick music identification.

To clarify, though, neither iPadOS 17.2 nor macOS Sonoma 14.2 supports the new Journal app. That remains an iPhone exclusive, at least for the time being. For a more comprehensive list of what's new in the latest macOS update, you can read the official change log below.

Official macOS Sonoma 14.2 change log: PDFs Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts Messages Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by clicking the arrow visible in the top-right corner

Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend Weather Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours Clock Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer

Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options

Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers This update also includes the following new features: Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods

New keyboard layouts provide support for 7 additional Sámi languages read more

What's new in watchOS 10.2

Health data access with Siri, smarter HomePod integration, faster face switching

Lastly, we've got watchOS 10.2, which also packs some welcome improvements. For starters, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users can now access and log health data using Siri. This feature is powered by the latest S9 chip, thus its 2023 model exclusivity. Otherwise, those with an Apple Watch Series 6 or a newer model will now see an interactive Now Playing widget in the Widget Stack when a nearby HomePod is playing music or podcasts.

Furthermore, users can now re-enable horizontal swiping on the watch face to switch between different faces. This gesture had been available for years prior to watchOS 10 removing it, and it's now back as an optional toggle for those who need it. To read more about watchOS 10.2, check Apple's change log below.

Official watchOS 10.2 change log: Access and log Health app data with Siri (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

Automatically view Now Playing when in proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts (Available on Apple Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra)

Enable the ability to swipe to change watch faces in Settings

Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch read more

The process is similar across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

To install the latest iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, macOS Sonoma 14.2, and watchOS 10.2 on your compatible Apple devices, follow the steps we've detailed below: