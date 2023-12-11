Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

  • iOS 17.2 introduces the Apple Journal app for private documentation of thoughts and activities, along with a dedicated API for third-party apps to utilize.
  • iPhone 15 Pro models can now use the Action button for live audio translation and shoot spatial videos that can be played in 3D on the Vision Pro.
  • Other features in iOS 17.2 include iMessage Contact Key Verification, a Favorite Songs playlist in the Music app, and support for customizing the default notification tone.

Following several weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, Apple has released a fresh batch of new iPhone and Mac software updates to the public. These stable X.2 iterations of iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma could be the last major ones we see in 2023, and they're jam-packed with new features and changes. Along with iOS 17.2 and macOS Sonoma 14.2, the Cupertino firm has also released iPadOS 17.2 and watchOS 10.2, and we'll be breaking down what's new in these updated versions.

What's new in iOS 17.2

Journal app, iMessage Contact Key Verification, Favorite Songs playlist

Apple Journal app on iPhone 15 Pro Max next to a notebook and pen

Starting with iOS 17.2, the biggest change in this release is arguably the exclusive Apple Journal app. First previewed during WWDC23, this application is finally available, giving iPhone users a dedicated space to privately document their thoughts and lives. It automatically collects different user data types in the background, such as music listened to, workouts done, people interacted with, photos taken, and more. It then surfaces them inside Journal in an organized manner, allowing you to add relevant text input to them. It also offers this data collection functionality as an API that third-party developers can utilize in their own journaling apps. So, even if you don't plan on using the Journal app itself, you may still be able to harness its power through a different application.

Apple Translate in the Dynamic Island listening to user input
Spatial Video recording on iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 17.2 beta 2

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro Max or its smaller counterpart, then iOS 17.2 also brings an Action button upgrade. Through this release, you can map the Action button to trigger a live audio translation session when triggered. The translation session expectedly relies on the Apple Translate app, and it's visualized in the Dynamic Island. That's not to mention that these two iPhone models can also shoot spatial video now, which you'll be able to play in 3D on the Vision Pro when it debuts.

default alerts on iOS 17.2 beta 4 in sounds and haptics settings

Apart from the Journal app and aforementioned iPhone 15 Pro exclusives, iOS 17.2 introduces plenty of other changes. These include Contact Key Verification in iMessage, which verifies that you're chatting with the intended recipient. That's not to mention that the Music app now features a Favorite Songs playlist that lists tracks you favorite. You also get to customize the default iOS notification tone now. For a more comprehensive list of what iOS 17.2 introduces, you can read the official change log below, which also highlights the smaller changes across the system.

What's new in iPadOS 17.2

Improved autofill in PDF forms, new widgets, upgrades to Messages

iPad Air 5 running iPadOS 17 beta

Moving on to iPadOS 17.2, this release expectedly shares many of the new features offered by its iOS counterpart. These include improved autofill when populating certain fields in PDF forms, which allows you to import information from contact cards. iPad users also get multiple enhancements in the Messages app. Apart from Contact Key Verification for iMessage, users can now quickly add a sticker to a message through its context menu. That's not to mention the new catch-up arrow that enables you to quickly scroll to the first unread message in a certain thread. And speaking of stickers, the optional Sensitive Content Warning feature has now expanded to include stickers. So, if iPadOS 17.2 detects nudity in a received sticker, it could blur it automatically.

And just like iOS 17.2, this iPadOS 17 update introduces various new Weather and Clock widgets. Inside the Weather app itself, users also get to view an interactive moon calendar to visualize its phases during the upcoming month's days. To read more about iPadOS 17.2's new features and tweaks, you can read Apple's change log below.

What's new in macOS Sonoma 14.2

Multiple timer support, new Weather features, faster form filling

Widgets running on macOS Sonoma installed on a MacBook Air M2

macOS Sonoma 14.2 also shares many of the features introduced on Apple's mobile devices through OS 17.2. So you can utilize the improved PDF autofill tool, rely on the new widgets and Weather app features, and use the new additions in the Messages app. Furthermore, you now get to set multiple timers in the built-in Clock app and add a Shazam shortcut to the menu bar for quick music identification.

To clarify, though, neither iPadOS 17.2 nor macOS Sonoma 14.2 supports the new Journal app. That remains an iPhone exclusive, at least for the time being. For a more comprehensive list of what's new in the latest macOS update, you can read the official change log below.

What's new in watchOS 10.2

Health data access with Siri, smarter HomePod integration, faster face switching

Apple Watch Ultra 2 showing the main watch face, displaying the item and various complications.

Lastly, we've got watchOS 10.2, which also packs some welcome improvements. For starters, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users can now access and log health data using Siri. This feature is powered by the latest S9 chip, thus its 2023 model exclusivity. Otherwise, those with an Apple Watch Series 6 or a newer model will now see an interactive Now Playing widget in the Widget Stack when a nearby HomePod is playing music or podcasts.

Furthermore, users can now re-enable horizontal swiping on the watch face to switch between different faces. This gesture had been available for years prior to watchOS 10 removing it, and it's now back as an optional toggle for those who need it. To read more about watchOS 10.2, check Apple's change log below.

How to install the new OS updates

The process is similar across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

Apple devices

To install the latest iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, macOS Sonoma 14.2, and watchOS 10.2 on your compatible Apple devices, follow the steps we've detailed below:

  1. Connect your supported device to a power source.
  2. Launch the Settings app.
  3. Go to the General section.
  4. Tap on Software Update.
  5. Give the page a few seconds to refresh.
  6. The X.2 OS update should now appear.
  7. Hit the Download and Install button.
  8. Agree to the terms of service after reading them thoroughly.
  9. Once the update finishes downloading and preparing, your device will reboot a couple of times to install it.
  10. You're now running the latest X.2 version!