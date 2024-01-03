This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

iOS 17.3 beta 2 is now available to those enrolled in Apple's developer program. Considering that the initial iOS 17 release didn't pack all of the promised features, Apple has been releasing 17.X updates to introduce these anticipated changes. After all, there are still plenty of goods that aren't available on iOS 17.2, including collaborative playlists in Apple Music, the next-gen CarPlay experience, and more. As a result, iOS 17.3 could bring some of these, along with other potential features that haven't been publicly announced. So, what's new in iOS 17.3 beta 2? Let's find out!

What's new in iOS 17.3 beta 2

Boot-loops

Based on multiple reports, it appears that iOS 17.3 beta 2 is causing boot-loops when installed on some of the newer iPhone models. This is consequently pushing users to perform an OS recovery. For this reason, we advise you to avoid installing this update for the time being and wait until Apple issues a revised build.

We're currently testing iOS 17.3 beta 2 on an iPhone 15 Pro Max to determine what new features it includes, if any. Please check back later and refresh this page, as we will be continuously updating it with all of our findings. In the meantime, you may want to take a look at Apple's official release notes, where the company typically highlights some of the known bugs, fixes, and changes included in a certain beta build.

Beta 1

Stolen Device Protection

iOS 17.3 beta 1 introduces a new Stolen Device Protection toggle in device passcode settings. When enabled, certain actions on your iPhone will strictly require biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) and won't allow passcode fallback. This new setting addresses a valid concern that has been reported for a long time now. If a thief steals someone's iPhone after seeing them input its passcode, they could change the Apple ID's password and lock the account owner out. Now, with biometric authentication being required for such actions, a thief wouldn't be able to get through and execute critical actions on iOS.

The return of collaborative playlists

Following its removal in iOS 17.2 beta 4, iOS 17.3 beta 1 has reintroduced the collaborative playlists feature in Apple Music, allowing multiple users to edit and control shared playlists.

How to install iOS 17.3 beta 2

If you have one of the latest iPhone models, you can install iOS 17.3 beta 2 to try out the new features it offers. Though, keep in mind that an iOS beta, like any other OS beta, could include some major bugs and glitches that break some of your iPhone's functionalities. While bugs at this point in the release cycle tend to be minor and manageable, major ones could always make it through. If you are enrolled in Apple's developer program and don't mind the associated risks, you can download and install iOS 17.3 beta 2 by following the steps below: