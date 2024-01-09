This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways iOS 17.3 beta 3 is now available to those enrolled in Apple's developer program.

iOS 17.3 beta 2 includes minor changes in the Camera app and Weather widgets.

iOS 17.3 beta 1 introduces Stolen Device Protection and collaborative playlists in Apple Music.

The initial iOS 17 release didn't pack all of the goods Apple previewed during WWDC23. As a result, the company has been seeding iOS 17.X updates to introduce these anticipated features and patch leftover bugs. The first betas of iOS 17.3 brought collaborative playlist support in Apple Music, Stolen Device Protection, and more. And, now that iOS 17.3 beta 3 has become available to those enrolled in Apple's developer program, it's time to look into it, too. Below, we will list everything new we uncover in this updated, pre-release build.

What's new in iOS 17.3 beta 3

We're currently testing iOS 17.3 beta 3 on an iPhone 15 Pro Max to determine what new features it includes, if any. Please check back later and refresh this page, as we will be continuously updating it with all of our findings. In the meantime, you may want to take a look at Apple's official release notes, where the company typically highlights some of the known bugs, fixes, and changes included in a certain beta build. Though, considering that the stable release is nearing, there's a high chance that this particular version doesn't include any user-facing changes.

Beta 2

iOS 17.3 beta 2 caused boot-loops when installed on some of the newer iPhone models. For this reason, Apple pulled the update hours after its initial release. Nonetheless, we were able to run it on our devices and found a couple of changes in it.

Minor changes

iOS 17.3 beta 2 includes two minor changes. The first is an updated splash screen when triggering Spatial Video recording mode in the Camera app for the first time. Otherwise, the smaller Weather widgets have replaced H and L (for temperature highs and lows) with arrows that point up and down, respectively.

Beta 1

Stolen Device Protection

iOS 17.3 beta 1 introduces a new Stolen Device Protection toggle in device passcode settings. When enabled, certain actions on your iPhone will strictly require biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) and won't allow passcode fallback. This new setting addresses a valid concern that has been reported for a long time now. If a thief steals someone's iPhone after seeing them input its passcode, they could change the Apple ID's password and lock the account owner out. Now, with biometric authentication being required for such actions, a thief wouldn't be able to get through and execute critical actions on iOS.

The return of collaborative playlists

Following its removal in iOS 17.2 beta 4, iOS 17.3 beta 1 has reintroduced the collaborative playlists feature in Apple Music, allowing multiple users to edit and control shared playlists. Additionally, the feature now supports emoji reactions for the first time, making these playlists even more fun and social.

How to install iOS 17.3 beta 3

If you have one of the latest iPhone models, you can install iOS 17.3 beta 3 to try out the new features it offers. Though, keep in mind that an iOS beta, like any other OS beta, could include some major bugs and glitches that break some of your iPhone's functionalities. While bugs at this point in the release cycle tend to be minor and manageable, major ones could always make it through. If you are enrolled in Apple's developer program and don't mind the associated risks, you can download and install iOS 17.3 beta 3 by following the steps below: