This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways iOS 17.3 Release Candidate is now available, featuring a new wallpaper.

The stable iOS 17.3 build will launch to the public in just a week.

Previous beta versions introduced collaborative playlist support in Apple Music and Stolen Device Protection.

Following several weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, Apple has seeded the Release Candidate (RC) of iOS 17.3. For those unfamiliar, RC builds are typically the last in the beta testing cycle, and the latest iteration of iOS 17 will launch to the public in just a week. Previous betas introduced collaborative playlist support in Apple Music, Stolen Device Protection, and more. The iOS 17.3 Release Candidate version further optimizes them and patches leftover bugs. It additionally offers new changes, which we've highlighted below.

New Black Unity wallpaper

Source: Apple

iOS 17.3 Release Candidate introduces a new Black Unity wallpaper and supports a matching watch face when paired with a watchOS 10.3 device. The new wallpaper features vibrant flowers that fill with color when the display wakes.

We're currently testing iOS 17.3 Release Candidate on an iPhone 15 Pro Max to determine what other new features it includes, if any. Please check back later and refresh this page, as we will be continuously updating it with all of our findings. In the meantime, you may want to take a look at Apple's official release notes, where the company typically highlights some of the known bugs, fixes, and changes included in a certain build.

Beta 3

iOS 17.3 beta 3 seemingly offers no new notable features or tweaks. Instead, it focuses on improving the overall experience.

Beta 2

iOS 17.3 beta 2 caused boot-loops when installed on some of the newer iPhone models. For this reason, Apple pulled the update hours after its initial release. Nonetheless, we were able to run it on our devices and found a couple of changes in it.

Minor changes

Close

iOS 17.3 beta 2 includes two minor changes. The first is an updated splash screen when triggering Spatial Video recording mode in the Camera app for the first time. Otherwise, the smaller Weather widgets have replaced H and L (for temperature highs and lows) with arrows that point up and down, respectively.

Beta 1

Stolen Device Protection

iOS 17.3 beta 1 introduces a new Stolen Device Protection toggle in device passcode settings. When enabled, certain actions on your iPhone will strictly require biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) and won't allow passcode fallback. This new setting addresses a valid concern that has been reported for a long time now. If a thief steals someone's iPhone after seeing them input its passcode, they could change the Apple ID's password and lock the account owner out. Now, with biometric authentication being required for such actions, a thief wouldn't be able to get through and execute critical actions on iOS.

The return of collaborative playlists

Close

Following its removal in iOS 17.2 beta 4, iOS 17.3 beta 1 has reintroduced the collaborative playlists feature in Apple Music, allowing multiple users to edit and control shared playlists. Additionally, the feature now supports emoji reactions for the first time, making these playlists even more fun and social.

If you have one of the latest iPhone models, you can download install iOS 17.3 Release Candidate to try out the new features it offers. Assuming you are enrolled in Apple's developer program and don't mind the associated risks, you can get your hands on iOS 17.3 Release Candidate by following the steps below: