Following weeks of beta testing with developers and enthusiasts, Apple has released iOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, macOS Sonoma 14.3, and iPadOS 17.3 to the public. These updated versions introduce some highly anticipated features that make your compatible devices more functional and customizable. These include a new Unity wallpaper, a matching watch face, collaboration support in Apple Music, and much more.

What's new in iOS 17.3

Stolen Device Protection, collaborative playlists, fresh wallpaper

The latest iteration of iOS 17 comes packed with changes, making the latest iPhones more fun and secure. For starters, there's a new Stolen Device Protection feature that prevents thieves from locking you out of your Apple ID. For those unfamiliar, if a thief sees you inputting your iPhone's passcode before stealing it, they can use that passcode to change your Apple ID's password, once they have physical access to your device. To address this problem, iOS 17.3 introduces Stolen Device Protection, which blocks users from performing certain sensitive actions on iOS if Face/Touch ID authentication fails.

Apart from Stolen Device Protection, iOS 17.3 also introduces collaboration support in Apple Music. This allows multiple users to edit the same playlists and even react to the songs using emoji. The feature first appeared in an iOS 17.2 beta, but it was removed prior to the stable launch. Regardless of the reasons behind its delay, however, users can finally enjoy this addition once they update to iOS 17.3.

Furthermore, iOS 17.3 introduces a new Unity wallpaper, featuring floral patterns that fill with color when your iPhone wakes up. Expectedly, there are multiple colors and variations to pick from, and you can apply it by customizing your iPhone's Lock Screen. Lastly, iOS 17.3 includes some smaller changes and fixes, which are mentioned in the official change log below.

iOS 17.3 official change log Stolen Device Protection Stolen Device Protection increases security of iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID with no passcode fallback to perform certain actions

Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication before sensitive operations like changing device passcode or Apple ID password can be performed Lock Screen New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month Music Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist This update also includes the following improvements: AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Crash detection optimizations (all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models) read more

watchOS 10.3

New watch face

Moving on to the latest watchOS 10 update, which also packs a welcome change. Similar to iOS 17.3's wallpaper, watchOS 10.3 offers a new Unity watch face with dynamic floral patterns that change whenever you wake up the display. You also get to pick between different styles, colors, and complications, which makes it appealing to a wider range of diverse users. And if you want to fully embrace the look, you could even opt for a matching, limited-edition watch band offered by Apple.

watchOS 10.3 official change log

watchOS 10.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including new Unity Bloom watch face to honor Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month.

macOS Sonoma 14.3

Support for collaborative playlists

macOS Sonoma 14.3 is also a relatively smaller update, as the only notable introduction is support for collaborative playlists in Apple Music. Otherwise, the Coverage section in System Settings has been changed to AppleCare & Warranty, and it seemingly shows a more detailed view of the paired devices' official warranties.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 official change log

macOS Sonoma 14.3 introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in Apple Music

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

iPadOS 17.3

Similar to iOS, minus the anti-theft feature

Lastly, iPadOS 17 has also received an update, which is similar to that on iPhone. Through iPadOS 17.3, you also get a new Unity wallpaper and support for collaborative playlists. Unfortunately, however, the new Stolen Device Protection feature is incompatible with Apple's tablets and will remain an iPhone exclusive for the time being. This exclusion could be due to the fact that iPhones are more likely to be used and stolen in public than iPads.

iPadOS 17.3 official change log Lock Screen New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month Music Collaborate on playlists allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and add, reorder, and remove songs

Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist This update also includes the following improvements: AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels

AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID read more

