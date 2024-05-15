Key Takeaways Deleted photos are coming back to haunt iOS 17.5 users, causing some serious spook.

Some are questioning if Apple truly deletes images off servers when asked.

Be cautious, as deleted photos may resurrect on your iPhone until Apple fixes the bug.

Bugs in software are very common, but none are quite as spooky as the one that's currently haunting iPhones running iOS 17.5. Users are reporting that photos they deleted long ago are reappearing for no observable reason. Worst of all, they always come back when deleted again, which makes those embarrassing images hard to get rid of for good.

iOS 17.5 is having a reappearing photo problem

Reports began coming in via Reddit after someone made a post on the iOS subreddit about the topic. Titled "Latest iOS update has brought back some pictures I deleted in 2021", the thread goes into detail about photos magically reappearing despite being deleted:

Seeing old photos re-emerge from the depths is a creepy experience, and people chimed in with their own comments saying they experienced the same. However, others brought up another valid point; if these images were able to "come back to life," does Apple actually delete images off of its servers when people ask it to? This spurned further stories about people re-finding data they thought they deleted long ago.

People are unsure as to why this is happening, but one user speculates that there's a bug in erasing images where it doesn't remove the data from storage; all it does is remove it from your library. The newest update then made the system "re-find" these deleted images, so they seemingly come back from the grave - however, they were never truly gone to begin with.

No matter what the actual cause is, be wary about old photos suddenly making a re-appearance on your iPhone. Deleting them won't get rid of them, so this is a case for Apple to fix. Until then, perhaps be extra careful over who you allow to go through your album until this bug is fixed.