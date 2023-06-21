This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Following months of speculation and anticipation, iOS 17 beta 1 was released to developers during WWDC23. And as our hands-on reveals, iOS 17 is a somewhat minor update, especially if you don't actively rely on iMessage and FaceTime to communicate with your social circle. Despite that, though, there are still plenty of smaller additions across the system, and Apple continues to introduce more with every new beta version. So now that iOS 17 beta 2 is available to those enrolled in the Apple Developer Program, it's time to delve into this build and observe the changes and new features it potentially packs.

What's new in iOS 17 beta 2

When updating to iOS 17 beta 2 from beta 1, you will notice a refreshed Software Update settings page with more prominent Update Now and Update Tonight buttons.

We're currently testing and digging through this build on the latest iPhones available. We will update this article once we spot other new offerings and tweaks, so make sure to revisit and refresh this page every now and then. In the meantime, you may want to take a look at Apple's official release notes, where the company typically highlights the bugs, glitches, and fixes included in a certain beta.

iOS 17 focuses on upgrades to the Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps. Through this release, users can create and set Contact Posters, exchange their contact cards more easily through NameDrop, utilize new FaceTime reactions and effects, in addition to being able to share stickers in new ways.

Apart from the communication updates, users on this version get to take advantage of Standby mode, which turns compatible iPhones to smart displays of sorts when charging in landscape orientation. That's not to mention the Apple Journal app, which will be debuting later this year through an iOS 17.x update.

If you're interested in this release, you can install iOS 17 beta on your compatible iPhone by following the steps in our guide. Alternatively, you could wait for the stable, public release, which is set to be released in the fall. Keep in mind, though, that early beta builds are often buggy and unstable. So unless you're fine with this, you may want to avoid installing pre-release versions on your daily driver.