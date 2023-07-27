Key Takeaways iOS 17 beta 4 offers clues about the rumored Action button that could be coming to Apple's upcoming Pro models

The code suggests that the action button could offer options like Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, and more.

The potential addition of an action button could be jus tone new major feature in the upcoming iPhone, along with the rumored transition to a USB-C port and improved cameras.

As we get closer to the public release of iOS 17, the operating system gets more refined, and just this week, we saw the release of a new developer beta, bringing a wide number of changes and additions. However, it looks like some interesting items were hiding in plain sight, as diving into the code reveals clues on how the rumored Action button on Apple's upcoming Pro models may function.

This button will reportedly replace the physical Ring/Silent switch found on current iPhones, and will also give Pro model users instant access to a variety of functions and settings without having to dig into the software. According to MacRumors, the code apparently shows several quick actions that will be available for the action button.

As far as options go, users maybe be able to set the action button to access the Accessibility menu, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translate, and Voice Memos. While there isn't a description on how these will function, it's pretty easy to understand how they could be utilized.

The action button has long been discussed, as Apple looks to potentially move away from physical buttons. It's unclear whether this will come to life in the next iteration of the iPhone, but one aspect of the phone that is gaining more momentum is a new action button. If this feature does come to fruition, it could be one of the major new features we're expecting, alongside the rumored transition to a USB-C port and more powerful cameras.