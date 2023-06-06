Apple changed the way that developer beta software releases were seeded with iOS 16, requiring installers to be enrolled in the Apple Developer Program to gain access to pre-release software. Since the Apple Developer Program comes with a $99 per year membership fee attached, the move immediately made developer beta releases less accessible to people who want early access to the software. But with iOS 17, Apple mistakenly made the first developer beta available to all users, even those who are not currently enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.

Anyone can access the iOS 17 developer beta 1 update without an account enrolled in the developer program, as first reported by iMore and confirmed by XDA Developers. Since this update is a developer beta, it is not recommended that you install iOS 17 developer beta 1 on your primary device. You can encounter things like bugs, operating system crashes, data loss, or completely breaking your device. iPhones updated to iOS 16.5 can install the first iteration of iOS 17, which was revealed just yesterday at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, by following the steps below.

Open the Settings app on an iPhone. Tap the General tab in Settings. Tap the Software Update tab. Press the Beta Updates tab. Select the iOS 17 Developer Beta option in the list. Return to the Software Update page and install iOS 17 developer beta 1.

Apple will likely patch this issue soon, so you'll need to act fast in order to download iOS 17 developer beta 1 on your device. This mistake also seems to affect other versions of Apple's developer beta software, like watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma. However, it's important to note that when Apple inevitably fixes this mistake, people who update to iOS 17 developer beta 1 won't be able to update to subsequent developer beta releases without an Apple Developer account.

Essentially, this means that if you choose to download iOS 17 developer beta 1 through this method, expect to use the first beta until a public beta is made available in early July. Alternatively, it is possible to downgrade to a stable version of iOS 16, but that is a more involved process that is more complicated than installing a developer beta.