Today, it's relatively common for Apple hardware to leak months before the official reveal. However, it's a different story in the software department. We rarely learn any notable details about the upcoming major OS updates before WWDC. This year has been no different, for the most part, at least. While we had been hearing that iOS 17 will likely be a minor update due to Apple's focus on its headset, we didn't really know what this new iPhone software update will be all about. Now, according to a new report, it appears iOS 17 will be a bigger release than we had originally anticipated.

Based on a tweet by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 17 could no longer be primarily focused on bug fixes and stability improvements. Instead, Apple will reportedly be introducing several highly-requested, nice-to-have features based on users' feedback. While the tweet doesn't mention what these potential additions are, we can assume they're features Android already offers. After all, many users find iOS lacking when switching from Android OS. Bringing the iPhone OS a step closer to Google's would make it easier for undecided customers to pick Apple's smartphone.

We expect to see a preview of iOS 17, along with macOS 14, as soon as WWDC23 in June. We also expect the company to seed the first developer betas for these operating systems, followed by the public, stable launches in the fall. Whether the Mac's OS will also bring exciting changes to the table is yet to be seen.

