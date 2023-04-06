Apple is famous for sticking to what its customers find familiar. This applies in both the software and hardware departments. The company rarely shocks its users with sudden or major changes. Instead, it slowly transitions from one era to another through subtle tweaks here and there, one at a time. This is why most recent iPhones look almost identical to each other. Similarly, it's hard for an average user to distinguish between iOS 15 and iOS 16. After all, the Home Screen, Control Center, and other system interfaces look the same. Fortunately for those tired of the existing Control Center, it appears that iOS 17 will finally redesign it.

According to a credible MacRumors forum member, iOS 17 could overhaul the iPhone's Control Center for the first time in 6 years. For those unfamiliar, Apple first introduced the Control Center when it released iOS 7 a decade ago. Since then, the company has tweaked it a few times, with the most notable redesign (so far) launching as part of iOS 11 in 2017. Considering the company has made some major Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Notification changes in the previous years, it makes sense for it to move onto the Control Center next.

Many users have been complaining about the inability to fully customize the iPhone's Control Center. There are several stationary toggles that users simply can't remove or move around. Additionally, third-party developers still can't build toggles for their apps, which could act as handy shortcuts.

What iOS 17's potential Control Center overhaul will introduce remains unknown. Ultimately, the source has only mentioned that it will be a major one, without highlighting any of its actual changes. Thankfully, iOS 17 developer beta 1 should be available as soon as June 5, after the main WWDC23 keynote concludes. Those enrolled in Apple's paid Developer Program will likely be able to get their hands on it as an optional over-the-air update. Until then, we will just have to sit tight, be patient, and speculate.

Source: MacRumors