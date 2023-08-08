It's been a few months since Apple first revealed iOS 17 at WWDC23. But since that time, the company has released numerous betas, giving developers and the public, an early look at what's to come. As we head into the final stretch, we're getting closer and closer to a final release, with Apple today releasing beta 5 to developers. If interested in downloading and installing the latest beta, make sure that your device is enrolled in the Apple Developer Program.

As of now, there aren't any notes available for what's been fixed or what's been added. And while this beta is later in the cycle, we still recommend holding off installing it if you're using this on your daily device. But, if you're adventurous, and want to dive in, you can, just make sure to back up any important information you might have before you start the process.

While you previously had to pay for a developer account, Apple recently made it available free to all. In order to install a beta, you need to enroll your current Apple ID on the Apple Developer website, then proceed to your settings menu on your iPhone. Once in the Settings menu, head to the General section, and navigate to the Software Update menu. From here, head into the Beta Updates section, and set it to the iOS 17 Developer Beta option. When you return to the main update menu, you should be able to proceed with updating the beta.

If this all seems like a bit too much, you can get the safer route by following the same steps above, but instead of enrolling in the iOS 17 Developer Beta, you can choose to enroll in the iOS 17 Public Beta. This will still give you access to the beta, but after the Developer Beta is deemed operating correctly. If you're not into beta, just be patient, as Apple will reportedly reveal its new iPhones and a public version of iOS 17 next month.