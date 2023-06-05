Today, there was a lot of exciting news at Apple's WWDC23 event, with the company not only showing off new products like the Mac Studio, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, and Vision Pro, but also giving users a look at its software ambitions with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10. While consumers won't see these for some months, developers will be able to get their hands on the latest software through the Apple Developer Program, which has just released the first betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 to developers

iOS 17

The iOS beta is always a popular one, as people are eager to try out the latest and greatest features for iPhone. If this is your first time experimenting with a beta, there are two tracks, developer and public, with the former costing $99 per year to join. If you're ready to take the plunge, be sure to follow our detailed guide on how to get started installing the iOS 17 beta.

iPadOS 17

This OS update is a major one, bringing new functionality, with the tablet getting ever closer to blurring the lines between PC and tablet. The new update brings interactive widgets, a customizable lock screen, Health app, a revamped Notes app with support for PDFs, and more. Much like iOS, you will need to be a part of the Apple Developer Program to access this one early, which costs $99 per year. If you're ready to start the process, be sure to follow our detailed guide on how to get started installing the iPadOS 17 beta.

macOS Sonoma

If you're a Mac user, Apple has always brought a steady stream of updates to its macOS platform, and this year is no different. Apple's popular widgets from its mobile platforms are coming to its computing products, and the company is also ready to put more muscle behind its gaming efforts with a new Game Mode and Game Porting Toolkit, which will give developers an easier way to bring games to macOS. If you're ready to start the process, be sure to follow our detailed guide on how to get macOS Sonoma beta installed on your laptop or desktop.

watchOS 10

Apple is revamping many of its own apps, bringing more information to the small screen, in order to enhance the experience for Apple Watch users. Per usual, new watch faces will make an appearance, and Apple will also bring more fitness, activity, and wellness tracking to the watch. Although the watchOS 10 beta will not require any special membership, you will need to install the latest iOS beta, which does. So you'll first need to install the iOS 17 beta, then download the watchOS beta. If you're ready to get started, be sure to check out our beta installation guide for watchOS 10.

While it probably doesn't need to be said, it isn't always the best idea to install beta software since it is meant to be used by developers to test their apps and services in order to get them ready for a public release. Of course, if you're eager to see what kinds of enhancements and improvements have been made, you can, but just understand that things might not work quite the way you're expecting. So if you're doing this on a device that's meant for daily use, take caution, as things could be a bit unstable. If not, don't worry, as we'll have all the details as we go hands-on with all the betas.