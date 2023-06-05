Apple has officially announced iOS 17, which comes with a ton of exciting new features. In addition to gaining personalized contact posters and things like animated stickers in iMessage, iOS 17 is also getting a new app called Journal. This app, as the name suggests, will allow iPhone users to help keep a journal to track their daily lives. iOS users can already do this with the help of third-party applications like Day One, but the Journal app is built into the operating system. It's essentially a digital diary that's built right into your iPhone.

Source: Apple

The new Journal app has a couple of interesting features that make it stand out from the other apps on the market. According to Apple, the new Journal app will use your iPhone's on-device machine learning to deliver personalized suggestions and inspire your daily logs. It can pull pictures, information from your messages, and even your workout data, and more. All this will make it easier and more fun to create your journal entry on a daily basis. The app will automatically pull these suggestions and can notify you when they're available. Of course, you as an end user will have complete control over what to include in your journal entry from these suggestions. You can also enable notifications for reminding you to log in every day.

Journal is also end-to-end encrypted, meaning all the information is stored locally on the iPhone. The fact that this particular application can do so much of the heavy lifting for you already makes it better than a lot of journaling apps out there. Journal will be released alongside iOS 17, so you can expect it to roll out in September later this year. We'll keep an eye on new iOS build and inform you when they go live, so be sure to stay tuned.