You may have never learned to type like a receptionist on Mad Men, but chances are, when you start composing an iMessage on your iPhone or an email in your Mail app, your fingers move more furiously than you could've ever imagined. Still, the iPhone keyboard isn’t perfect; I'm sure you've sent plenty of “ducking” messages rife with typos. And there’s always room to improve.

That’s where iOS 17 comes in. It's bringing plenty of updates to your iPhone, including upgrades that didn’t get quite as much fanfare as the other more high-profile features and additions — and that includes keyboard improvements. While many of them are just minor tweaks hidden among many other new smaller features in iOS 17, they could make a massive difference depending on how you interact with them.

Autocorrect

4 Images Close

We've all been annoyed by autocorrect in the past, whether it corrected words we didn't need it to or didn't include word choices we love to use. Apple promises that with iOS 17, machine learning technology has been improved enough that autocorrect will be more personalized. Over time, it'll better learn your personal preferences and word choices, so it won’t clumsily correct words or phrases. The predictive text engine has also been improved to recognize things like acronyms, shortened words, and colloquialisms.

Apple also promises that it'll be less aggressive with automatically corrected words. Instead of just changing it, you’ll see a blue line under the questionable word or phrase. You can tap this and choose to select a corrected version or leave it as is. You can also tap a new icon to reverse the change. This finally stops Apple in its tracks before the word you want is automatically corrected to one you don’t. So yes, if you tend to have a potty mouth, your texts, emails, and notes will no longer be filled with "duckings."

Autofill

2 Images Close

Another new feature is autofill. Simply tap on the spacebar to enter a suggested next word. This can happen after only typing just a few letters, but it'll occur more often after you type the first few words in a commonly used phrase, like "What are you doing?” or "I hope you're doing well." It'll also set to work with some entire sentences. Just like with autocorrect, autofill will improve the more you use it, so it can help you compose messages and content much more quickly with minimal typing effort.

Grammar correction

4 Images Close

Not everyone has the grammar of a professional writer, but everybody at least wants to (or should strive to) look and sound professional. iOS 17 includes new grammar correction features and improvements that will fix typos and grammatical errors for you. No longer will your grammar-fanatic friend be able to call you out, nor will you have to worry about sending an email that's filled with errors.

Mistakes will be highlighted as you write. The grammatical error might automatically be corrected if it’s clear what the proper word should be (think “they’re” versus “their”). Otherwise, tap a highlighted word to see how Apple suggests it should be corrected. You might even learn a thing or two in the process. This feature already existed in iOS 16, but Apple says the database is larger with more correction suggestions in iOS 17.

Catch-Up in Messages

If you’re like me, you have several group message threads going at once. But workdays can get busy, and sometimes, you don’t get to the thread for a few hours. By the time you get back to the chain, you might see that dozens of messages have been sent while you’re away.

The Catch-Up feature in the Messages app displays an arrow you can tap to quickly jump to the first message in the thread that you haven't read yet. This prevents you from having to endlessly scroll, trying to find where you left off in the conversation, then scrolling back down to read everything else. You can instantly catch up on the conversation and resume reading when it’s convenient for you without worrying that you missed a message somewhere along the line.

Swipe to reply

2 Images Close

When in a conversation, you can easily swipe right on a message bubble to reply directly to it. Previously, you had to long-press on a message to bring up a menu, select reply, and then type your message. It’s a small but appreciated change that shortens the whole process. It’s an especially great feature for people like me who have multiple group conversations going at any given time that sometimes veer off into different sub-topics. If you have ever had someone confused about which of the last 10 messages you were replying to, you’ll understand the value of being able to reply to something directly in a sub-thread.

Dictation

2 Images Close

Dictation already existed in iOS, but Apple has improved this feature with iOS 17 to purportedly better determine what you are trying to say when you are audibly dictating. This is especially helpful when there are multiple word options that could be possible. In the message depicted above, for example, I actually spoke the word “gonna,” but the dictation feature intelligently corrected it to “going to.”

Using stickers as emoji

3 Images Close

As we noted in our stickers guide, you can now use stickers within conversations and emails. This includes not only preloaded stickers and downloaded sticker packs, but also stickers you make with your own photos and videos (even animated ones with effects). Just long-press on a photo or video and you'll get the option to turn that into a sticker.

Additionally, you can make stickers from existing emoji. This adds a new level of personalization and offers plenty more keyboard options beyond basic text and standard emoji.

Keyboard in Messages gets a new look

4 Images Close

The keyboard has also gotten a redesign in Messages. When you tap the + (plus) button, you’ll see options to take a photo instantly, to go to your Photo library, to share or create a sticker, send cash, send your location, and more, depending on which apps you have loaded to your device. This makes keyboard use much simpler and cleaner, so you can get to what you want to send quickly and easily.

Get typing!

Get one of the best iPhones in your hands, and with the upgrades in iOS 17, messages, notes, email, and other typing will be more seamless and intuitive than before. Thanks to these keyboard improvements, typing and navigating messages should be simpler, and you can even get more creative with new features like custom stickers made from your own photos or videos.

Chances are you already furiously type away on your iPhone when communicating with others and composing documents. The keyboard improvements will also presumably help with accuracy, speed, grammar, and organization. Many of these changes are subtle ones you might not even notice at first. But they will, over time, make a big difference.