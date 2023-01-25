A fresh iOS 17 leak details some of the changes we could be seeing in the iPhone department later this year, including some major app overhauls.

Apple launched iOS 16 publicly back in late 2022. Since then, it has been working on minor 16.x releases to patch leftover bugs and introduce some of the missing features it has announced. Meanwhile, the engineers at Cupertino have also been developing this year's upcoming OS update — iOS 17. While iOS version updates infrequently leak before an official reveal, there have been some exceptions. And it appears that this year's anticipated release is one of them.

Based on a HowToiSolve report by the reliable LeaksApplePro, iOS 17 (codenamed Dawn) might not pack plenty of visual changes. This is totally expected, as previous rumors have mentioned Apple redistributing some of its resources to focus on the mixed-reality headset. Though, the leaker has now shared some fresh information regarding iOS 17's changes. These could include major tweaks to the Music app, especially when it comes to in-app navigation.

Apart from Music, the leaker states that the Home app will see a notable overhaul. That's in addition to minor tweaks in the Find My, Mail, Reminders, Files, Fitness, and Wallet apps. Unsurprisingly, iOS 17 might also introduce a new app to support the rumored AR/VR headset. While the leak doesn't include many details, we can assume that this app is for tweaking the headset's settings and customizing its experience.

Apart from these universal iOS 17 features, this operating system's code may have revealed some specifications regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 series. If the information is accurate, all iPhone 15 models will indeed feature the Dynamic Island and USB Type-C. However, it appears that only two iPhone 15 models, presumably the 15 Pro and 15 Ultra, will support the faster USB 3.2 transfer speeds. So the lower-end iPhone 15 models could adopt a USB-C port while missing out on the speed improvements.

Lastly, it seems that Apple will be giving the iPhone 15 Ultra more exclusives this year by including a more advanced image processing software. The iPhone 15 Pro would potentially miss out on this addition, as the company attempts to set the two models apart.

What features do you want iOS 17 to introduce? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: HowToiSolve