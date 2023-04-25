With Apple's WWDC23 fast approaching, it's only a matter of time before more information starts leaking about the event. Things have been relatively quiet when it comes to future software releases for the company's products, but with that said, many expect that iOS will take center stage on the software front as it has done in the past, with iOS 17 making its first appearance, alongside software updates for the iPadOS and macOS.

New details about iOS 17 have arrived from Setsuna Digital via Weibo, who has shared some early leaks in the past that have panned out. The leaker doesn't have a relatively long track record when it comes to sharing information early, but according to 9to5Mac, the source did manage to leak the yellow iPhone 14. Since software is more fluid when compared to hardware, it's always good to remember that although this new information might be accurate, things could always change.

Setsuna Digital shares some interesting, yet minor updates about the upcoming OS like how there will be changes made to the flashlight toggle and how it will offer more granular control when it comes to its brightness. Users will also reportedly have more customization options for the Lock Screen with different font sizes, emoji wallpaper, and more. There will also be a new option to share custom Lock Screen configurations.

In addition, there will be changes to Apple Music, with the app moving away from text and leaning more on graphics to convey what's being shown on screen. Furthermore, it looks like the app could also bring support for lyrics that will show up directly on the Lock Screen. One final change that could arrive is the ability to customize and organize the App Library. For the most part, if these all come to fruition, it would be some great quality of life improvements but nothing major.

Previously it was reported that iOS 17 could be a huge update, but that might have changed with the company's focus on its upcoming mixed reality headset. Perhaps one feature that has excited some iOS users is the ability to sideload apps, finally bringing some kind of parity with Android. While nothing has been made official on this front, the EU's constant pressure against Apple might force the company's hand in introducing such an option in Europe at least.

Another major change that could come with iOS 17 is a revamped Control Center. Control Center has been a staple interface feature for iPhone users for some years and while familiarity is good, new updates could be exciting. It's unclear at this point what kind, if any, changes will be implemented, but something as minor as giving users the freedom to customize the Control Center and its shortcuts would be a huge move. Of course, there's always the chance that something great will come from the next update, but until Apple officially announces it, we won't really know what to expect.