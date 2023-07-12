Apple first revealed iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 during the opening keynote of WWDC23. Since then, those enrolled in the company's developer program have had access to the respective beta builds. And while this year Apple has made developer betas free for everyone, many users have refrained from installing them. That's because the initial builds tend to be irritably unstable, and they could even brick your device. Fortunately, Apple also has a public beta program, and those enrolled in it can now access the prerelease versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10.

Is it safe to install the iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma betas?

Well, the public beta is typically identical to the developer one. So both developer and public beta programs offer the same builds, just not at the same time. Those in the public program tend to get the latest beta build sometime between a day and a week following the developer beta release. This gives developers enough time to report any critical bugs or glitches before the public get their hands on a potentially unstable build.

So, in this case, public testers get a heads-up whenever there's a major bug affecting a certain build. This gives them the chance to avoid installing it. And, in serious cases, Apple could even pull the beta and reissue a revised version. This typically happens if a beta is bricking devices on a wide scale.

At this point, iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma are both pretty stable — considering they're major beta OS updates. So while there are still some bugs here and there, the overall experience has been smoothened out. That's not to mention that the battery life hasn't taken a significant hit (in my case, at least). So if you're excited to try out the new features and changes before the fall, now's the perfect opportunity to do so.

To install iOS 17 beta or macOS Sonoma beta on your compatible device, join the Apple public beta program, then follow the steps we've detailed in the respective guides.