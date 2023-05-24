iOS 17 developer beta 1 could be under 2 weeks away, as we're expecting Apple to preview the OS during its main WWDC23 keynote on June 5. And while we wait for the big reveal, sources have been publishing some last-minute rumors that give us a glimpse at what the update could potentially pack. The latest whisper revolves around the iOS Lock Screen, hinting at a smart display mode for the new iPhones.

According to a Bloomberg report, iOS 17 will include a new Lock Screen interface that surfaces some relevant information, such as upcoming Calendar events, the weather forecast, and more. The new UI could be triggered when the iPhone is placed in horizontal orientation, resembling a smart home display of sorts. And just like the existing Apple Watch Nightstand mode, it could rely on a black background with bright text that pops out.

Apart from this new Lock Screen mode, the report mentions other iOS 17 additions that Apple could introduce. These might include a revamped Wallet app, a new journaling app, and upgrades to SharePlay and AirPlay. In the iPad department, iPadOS 17 could finally bring the Health app to the company's tablet, allowing users to access and view their relevant data on the larger display.

How accurate these rumors are is yet to be seen, as not all Apple leaks come to fruition. Though, considering Bloomberg's positive track record, we can assume that these additions will likely make an appearance next month. Nonetheless, the Cupertino firm could sunset projects in the making before they even see the light of day.

Along with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, we expect Apple to reveal macOS 14 and watchOS 10 at WWDC. In the hardware department, the company could finally unveil its rumored mixed-reality headset, in addition to a 15-inch MacBook Air M2. Of course, the firm could also have other tricks up its sleeve, and we will need to wait until June 5 to find out all the details.