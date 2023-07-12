Apple revealed iOS 17, the software update headed to most modern iPhones this fall, last month at WWDC. One of the highlights was a new feature called StandBy mode, which effectively turns your iPhone into a smart display when you connect it to a MagSafe stand and turn it into landscape mode. It's one of the cooler features making its way to your iPhone in September, but you won't be able to use it without a stand.

Luckily, there are Amazon Prime Day deals available right now that can give you a stand compatible with StandBy mode for as low as $32. We've picked the best three deals available, and you'll want to pick one up to get ready for iOS 17's impending debut.

Nomad Stand & Stand One

Nomad's Stand comes in two different varieties: one that is MagSafe-certified and one that is MagSafe-compatible. This just means Nomad is giving you the choice of whether you want to pay for the price of Apple's MagSafe certification. Since both versions pack an array of magnets compatible with MagSafe, they'll both work just fine with StandBy mode on iOS 17. The Stand offers 7.5W wireless charging, while Stand One maxes out at 15W, which helps explain the price difference. There are black and white colors available, but keep in mind that the Stand One (MagSafe-certified) is out of stock at the time of writing. That said. if you like sleek hardware, the regular Stand won't disappoint.

Nomad Stand $56 $80 Save $24 The Nomad Stand is a MagSafe-compatible wireless charger that has a sleek look and modern design. It'll charge your iPhone at 7.5W and is Qi-compatible. Thanks to the Nomad Anniversary sale, this great stand is seeing a 30% discount now. $56 at Nomad

Anker Wireless Charging Stand

Anker's PowerWave Magnetic Stand Lite is a simple way to get StandBy mode on your iPhone without hurting your wallet. It's MagSafe-compatible and also has another Qi wireless charger for your AirPods or other device. The PowerWave Stand can charge your iPhone at 7.5W and your AirPods at 5W. With an iPhone magnetically attached to Anker's stand, all you have to do is turn the phone to the landscape orientation to activate StandBy mode. Plus, the stand is powered by a detachable USB-C cable that can be easily replaced or swapped out if it gets damaged. Prime Day deals shave 20% off the price of the PowerWave Stand, and it's the most reliable way to get StandBy mode compatibility on a budget.

Anker Wireless Charging Stand $32 $40 Save $8 Anker's PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand is compatible with any iPhone or AirPods with MagSafe. There's a circular MagSafe ring to hold up your iPhone and charge it at 7.5W, while a small cradle at the stand's base charges your AirPods at 5W. It's now discounted by 20% for Prime Day. $32 at Amazon

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

This charging stand from ESR does it all, giving you StandBy mode support while charging three products at once. It'll charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously and will take up just one USB-C port or plug to do it. This stand's secret weapon is the Apple Watch charger, which is detachable and functions as a portable Apple Watch charging puck that you can use with any USB-C port. Since it powers all your devices, this is great for people who want to use StandBy mode on their nightstands. Though typically on the more expensive side, this stand is 27% for Prime Day in a limited-time deal.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand (HaloLock) $56 $77 Save $21 ESR's 3-in-1 Charging Stand uses the HaloLock connection system, which works with MagSafe. This stand can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods wirelessly, all at the same time. Plus, the included Apple Watch charger is detachable and terminates in USB-C. $56 at Amazon

StandBy mode isn't available just yet, unless you're running a beta version of iOS 17, and most of us will have to wait until the fall to use it. However, if you pass up on the Prime Day deals on StandBy mode stands now, you won't see prices dip to this level again until Black Friday. That's months after iOS 17 is set to release in early to mid-September, so you should take advantage of these great StandBy mode stands while they're still here. You can also invest in some other chargers or power banks during Prime Day.