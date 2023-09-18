Key Takeaways iOS 17 brings exciting new features to your iPhone, like Check In on Messages and a StandBy mode for a smart display experience.

watchOS 10 revamps the Apple Watch interface with updated apps and new watch faces, while also providing quick access to timely information through Smart Stack.

iPadOS 17 allows iPad users to customize the Lock Screen, use a dedicated Health app, and enjoy upgrades to Messages, FaceTime, Safari, and more.

Following around three months of beta testing, a fresh wave of major OS updates has arrived. This means that your new iPhone, excellent Apple Watch, versatile iPad, and Apple TV are about to become even more powerful. Through iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17, you will get a noticeable boost in the communication department, StandBy mode on the iPhone, redesigned Apple Watch UI, tight Continuity Camera integration on the Apple TV, and much, much more.

iOS 17

The iPhone is Apple's most popular product, and with iOS 17 this device is getting even better. For starters, the Messages app now supports new features, such as Check In, a faster reply gesture, 2x playback speed for voice notes, and more. FaceTime also gets some improvements, including the option to leave a video message when someone misses your call.

Apart from those changes, there's also a new StandBy mode that turns your iPhone into a smart display of sorts when charging it horizontally. That's in addition to upgrades to AirDrop, Apple Music, Safari, and other built-in Apple apps. To install this update, you will need an iPhone XR or a newer model. And for more information and a detailed change log, you can read our iOS 17 review here.

watchOS 10

The Apple Watch is also getting some love today, as watchOS 10 is arguably the company's most notable 2023 OS update. Through this release, you now get quick access to timely information, thanks to Smart Stack's widgets. Though, the more exciting changes lie in the cosmetic department, as the user interface has been completely overhauled across the built-in apps. Now, each application has a maturer design with unique colors and visuals that match its purpose. That's not to mention the four new watch faces included with this release. To install this update, you will need an Apple Watch Series 4 or a more recent model. For a full breakdown of the new features and experience using it, you can read our watchOS 10 review.

iPadOS 17

iPad users will also be delighted to learn about the major changes coming their way. Through iPadOS 17, you can finally customize the Lock Screen and take advantage of Live Activities. That's not to mention the dedicated Health app that sync with that on iOS. Expectedly, you also get to utilize some of iOS 17's fresh additions, such as the upgrades to Messages, FaceTime, Safari, and other Apple apps. To check your iPad's compatibility and a more comprehensive list of what's new, head to our iPadOS 17 review.

tvOS 17

Lastly, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K users will get to supercharge their smart TV experience, thanks to tvOS 17. This update introduces a dedicated FaceTime app, a camera-enabled upgrade to Apple Music Sing, along with a Continuity Camera API for third-party developers. This allows tvOS users to rely on their iDevices' cameras to get a live video feed on their Apple TVs. tvOS 17 users also get to utilize a redesigned Control Center and a new tool for locating a lost Siri Remote. For a more detailed list of the changes included with this OS update, you can read our tvOS 17 review.

iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and tvOS 17 are currently rolling out to compatible devices. To update, follow the steps below.