Apple surprised everybody at the Wonderlust event by not explicitly mentioning "AI", even though the company has been integrating AI capabilities into its products for quite a while now. The company has big plans for AI in the future as well, some of which will likely be materialized in 2024, with the release of a new Siri experience and the iPhone 16.

According to leaker @Tech_Reve, Apple is using a large language model (LLM) to completely overhaul Siri and turn it into an "ultimate virtual assistant" and "killer AI app". This corroborates Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's claim, in which he confirmed that Apple was working to make Siri smarter by developing what the company internally calls Apple GPT.

A revamped Siri experience will likely be included in the iOS 18 update, which will be announced at next year's WWDC event. The upcoming AI capabilities in question for Siri will reportedly be based on cloud-based processing instead of on-device. However, Apple seems to have a slightly different plan for how it uses AI in the iPhone 16.

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple's approach is utilizing the device's resources as well as the computational power available in the cloud. While Siri is rumored to draw power from cloud-based AI, Apple could make those AI features the "standard" in the iPhone 16 and subsequent models through the on-device AI processing path.

Besides making Siri smarter and introducing exclusive AI goodies to the iPhone 16, the iOS 18 update is said to include AI in many of its apps and services, including but not limited to Messages, Apple Music, and productivity apps like Pages and Numbers. All of these will be available to iPhone users as part of the next major iOS update, which will likely be released on time, even though Apple has temporarily paused iOS 18 development.