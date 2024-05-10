Key Takeaways Apple is rumored to introduce an AI-powered voice transcription tool.

As tech manufacturers race to load as many AI features on their devices as possible, we're seeing a deluge of tools that some people may never use, let alone ask for. However, sometimes companies will add AI-based features that are legitimately useful and help save a lot of time and patience. An insider source claims that Apple is testing out AI-powered voice transcription to make note-taking a lot easier, and if it's true, it has the potential to turn iPhones into powerful note-taking devices.

Apple may introduce AI-based voice transcription for iOS 18

As reported by AppleInsider citing what they claim as "People familiar with the matter," Apple has been rumored to be working on an automatic transcription feature for iOS 18. If true, it will allow people to record entire meetings or lectures and have the AI write down everything said. And let's be honest; when it comes to good uses of AI in the workplace, giving it all the jobs nobody wants is ideal. In fact, we recently saw the company Asmodeus use Copilot as a glorified intern to great effect.

If the leak is true, we should see this handy tool land on iOS 18 this year, followed by an app for macOS 15 and iPadOS 18. You'll first see AI transcription appear within the Voice Memos app, eventually spreading to other apps such as Notes. Best of all, because AI models are great at summing up large amounts of text in seconds, you could ask it to summarize the key points of that meeting or lecture you just attended.

Besides this information, there's not much else to go on; we don't know an exact release date, what the app will look like, or how it will feature ways to differentiate between different speakers while taking a transcription. However, if the leak is to be believed, we shouldn't need to wait too long before we can get our hands on the tool and give it a spin.