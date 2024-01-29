Key Takeaways iOS 18 beta 1 is about four months away from its WWDC24 debut.

iOS 18 might bring significant changes and could be the biggest iOS update in Apple's history.

The focus of iOS 18 is expected to be on AI-powered features, but Apple may introduce other ambitious changes across the system.

iOS 18 beta 1 is around four months away from its official WWDC24 debut. In early June, we expect Apple to preview the upcoming iPhone software update for the very first time. And while details about this forthcoming release have been somewhat scarce, we've been reading some generic rumors about its potential offerings. According to a fresh report, iOS 18 could potentially be the biggest iPhone update yet.

As per Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, iOS 18 might pack some of Apple's most notable changes to date. The report states:

“I’m told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company’s history. With that knowledge, Apple’s developers conference in June should be pretty exciting.”

Previous rumors from credible sources have indicated that iOS 18 will heavily focus on AI-powered features. These may include a supercharged version of Siri with generative powers, similar to those of Copilot and ChatGPT. However, iOS 18's changes may extend beyond that, as the company reportedly plans on introducing ambitious changes all around.

With Samsung and Google both debuting their respective AI flagship phones, Apple could follow suit when it launches the iPhone 16 Pro next fall. The phone is rumored to feature an upgraded SoC to handle iOS 18's on-device AI features. And while we still don't know what other additions we may see, it has become clear that 2024 will be a major year for the iPhone's operating system and capabilities.

Considering that we still aren't familiar with the specific nature of the upcoming changes, it's hard to predict whether iOS 18 will be bigger than iOS 7 or not. Right now, Apple users generally refer to the latter as the biggest iOS update yet, due to the significant introductions it brought back then. If iOS 18 indeed ends up being the biggest in the company's history, then it could breathe new life into the iPhone, which is often considered dated and mundane.