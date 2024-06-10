This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Following months of rumors and leaks, iOS 18 has officially been revealed. Previewed during the main keynote of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), this major software update has a ton of new features and improvements for iPhone users. From customization, privacy features, and more, there's something for everyone in iOS 18.

Customize your home screen

Finally

Source: Apple

Starting with customization, Apple is giving users a ton of control over their home screen. Just like Android users have had since 2008, you'll finally be able to modify your home screen in the way that you see fit. From moving your apps around your home screen properly to setting custom icons, you'll have way more control than you've ever had before. Apps will even adjust to dark mode, and you can tint them to be whatever color you want.

New control center

Managing your phone has never looked so good

Apple's control center is getting a revamp in iOS 18, with a new look that has more features, too. The control center is a great place on your iPhone to control most of your phone's features, such as flashlight, connectivity, focus mode, brightness, volume, and more. With iOS 18, it gets a new, transparent look, and you'll be able to customize it and move things around in the control center to fit the way that you prefer to use your phone.

Messages is getting even better

Including a quick nod to RCS support

Source: Apple

Apple confirmed in a brief sentence and a single image that RCS is coming to its Messages application. That means you'll be able to text your Android friends over RCS if you have an iPhone, but the details of how it will work remain scarce at present. Apple went in-depth about some of its other features coming to iOS 18's Messages app though, including a send later feature that lets you schedule texts, along with custom emoji reactions to messages.

Messages is also adding the ability to stylize text, where you can add effects and use formatting like italicization, underlining, and bold text.

Complete redesign of Photos

An entirely new approach to Photos

Source: Apple

Apple's Photos app has been redone from the ground up. It's now a single view that moves and morphs around your inputs, keeping a photo grid at the top and a library at the bottom. Below the grid, you'll see collections that allow you to browse topics by time, people, memories, trips, and more. You can even see photos from "Recent Days", and group people by their faces.

Game mode

For those who like to game on their iPhone

Source: Apple

If you're a gamer and like to play games on your smartphone, then you're going to love game mode. It minimizes background activity, maximizes your battery life and performance, and decreases latency to controllers and AirPods.