We've been using iOS 17 since its beta debut last June. So now that we've tried out all of the main new features on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it's time to start thinking ahead. iOS 18 beta could debut in early June during WWDC24, and it will be compatible with all new iPhone models. While we still have no idea what changes it could pack, we have a wishlist of features we'd like to see in iOS 18.

1 Handoff support in Apple Music

Apple Music is one of the Cupertino firm's most popular subscription services and arguably Spotify's biggest rival. Given its notability and the company's tight ecosystem, you'd think that it would support Handoff between iDevices by now. Well, it still doesn't.

Spotify has a similar feature called Spotify Connect that has existed for many years, allowing users to control any online device's queue using any other device. You can also easily switch the audio output device to continue listening to the music queue playing on your Mac using your iPhone. Right now, Apple Music only allows its users to hand off the music queue between an iPhone and a HomePod. So, you can't use the feature between Macs, iPads, or different iPhones. I truly hope iOS 18 changes that.

2 A customizable App Library

iPhone 15 Pro Max

With iOS 14, Apple introduced the App Library on iPhone. Through this feature, users get to clean up their home screens and have all of their apps bundled in a dedicated section at the very end. However, the App Library categorizes and groups apps in folders automatically based on what each app does, so users have no control over these folders' names, contents, or locations. Instead, iOS lists these folders based on how frequently you use the apps inside.

While this categorization probably makes sense for most users, being able to manually organize and adjust the App Library on iOS 18 would be a welcome change.

3 Enhanced notifications

If you've used an iPhone, then you'll likely agree that notifications on iOS just suck. While users can filter out disturbances through Focus modes and the Notification Summary, they're still lackluster. For starters, you can't even change the default notification tone of third-party apps unless the developers choose to implement the feature manually. As a result, most of my apps sound the same, making it harder for me to distinguish between them without glancing at my phone or watch.

Another issue lies with the way notifications come in and are organized. They're just too overwhelming to look at when they arrive in great numbers, and the system doesn't handle sorting them well. And one could hope that notifications will utilize the Dynamic Island on iOS 18 now that all recent iPhone models have it. These are just some of the areas Apple can look at when improving notifications for future iOS releases.

4 Supercharged Action button

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's left side houses the volume rockers and new "Action Button."

My biggest complaint about the Action button on my iPhone 15 Pro Max is that it's limited to a single action. While I could rely on the Shortcuts app to generate an infinite number of actions that I can trigger with this button, it only supports one key action: clicking and holding it. A welcome change on iOS 18 would be having more combos to trigger different actions/shortcuts, such as double-clicking or holding down.

As you may have heard, Apple's premium wireless earbuds, called the AirPods, receive OS updates from time to time. However, so far, there's still no Update button in the Settings app on iOS. While you could encourage the update to download and install if you connect your AirPods to a charger and place them next to your iPhone, this method doesn't always work. Despite many users not caring about the firmware running on their earbuds, being able to force the update conveniently on iOS 18 would be a welcome change for enthusiasts.

6 A Pro-er Camera app

Apple usually includes some major camera improvements with every iPhone upgrade. This year, for example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max got a tetraprism camera with support for 5x optical (or 25x digital) zoom. That's not to mention LOG video shooting support, the improved Portrait mode, and more. And while iPhone users can shoot RAW and ProRes media using the built-in Camera app, it still doesn't offer a proper manual mode for professionals. That's not to mention that the existing filters in the Camera app have been the same for many years now.

It's time for Apple to focus more on the software that fuels its excellent camera hardware to help users take better photos while depending on third-party solutions minimally.

7 Wireless OS recovery

Your iPhone can restore a bricked Apple Watch or Apple TV, but somehow, not another iPhone or iPad. With iOS 18, I'm hoping Apple brings this capability to the iPhone, allowing another iPhone or iPad to revive it if it dies. Considering the company is trying to sell the iPad as a PC replacement, having this form of OS recovery would act as a solid alternative to the wired recovery through macOS 15. This way, if someone doesn't have a computer, they could use their friend's iPhone to revive their own wirelessly.

8 Revamped Control Center

Last but not least, the Control Center has looked pretty much the same for years now. At this point, it feels too bulky and restricted, considering other aspects, such as the customizable Lock Screen, have become more personal. For example, there are several toggles that users can't move around or delete altogether. Through iOS 18, I hope that Apple unlocks the iPhone's Control Center, allowing users to tweak it however they want.

The list is shrinking

If you're an active XDA reader, then you may have noticed that our iOS wishlist continues to shrink every year. That's because iOS has matured, with Apple introducing several of the features we've requested. For example, we now have crossfade support in Apple Music, can see saved Wi-Fi passwords, have a built-in 2FA code generator, etc.

You may have noticed that a smart Siri isn't on the list, though. That's because we've completely lost hope on Apple improving its dumb assistant. Though, to be fair, iOS 18 could bring some enhancements to Siri, considering the company has been focusing more on AI-powered tools. Either way, we're still several months away from WWDC24. Until then, we'll have to enjoy iOS 17 and the minor 17.x bumps that follow.