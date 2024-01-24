Key Takeaways Apple reportedly plans to charge developers for apps distributed outside the App Store.

Sideloading may not provide users with the freedom they were hoping for, as Apple could still review and monitor apps downloaded outside of the App Store.

Apple's approach allows it to maintain control over apps and collect fees from developers offering downloads outside the App Store.

Apple has until March 7 to enable iOS app sideloading support in the EU to comply with recently introduced regulations. And while many users and developers had hoped this upcoming iOS 17 change would enable them to break free of the company's chains, it now appears that this may not be the case at all. According to a new report, Apple plans to charge developers and review their apps anyway, even when they're publishing them through third-party means.

While Apple still hasn't officially revealed its plans yet, The Wall Street Journal reports that the great iPhone maker will continue to monitor and charge for iOS applications, whether they're distributed on the App Store or not. It states:

Apple’s approach to the EU law will help ensure the company maintains close oversight of apps downloaded outside the App Store, a process known as sideloading. The company will give itself the ability to review each app downloaded outside of its App Store. Apple also plans to collect fees from developers that offer downloads outside of the App Store, said people familiar with the company’s plans. The company hasn’t yet announced its plans and they could change.

As a result, even through sideloading, EU-based iPhone users may still be unable to download modified apps or ones that don't comply with Apple's guidelines. At this point, it's still unclear whether sideloaded apps will have to conform to the exact same App Store rules. However, it has become apparent that developers may not be able to publish just about anything they want.

Earlier this month, Apple tweaked its App Store guidelines to comply with a recent ruling. This allows iOS app developers to reference third-party payment methods in the U.S. Despite this, however, Apple still collects high commission fees for purchases made on external websites when users initiate them from the app. This way, Apple disadvantages developers and earns a comission anyway, while complying with the ruling. Thus, the report about app sideloading restrictions is completely plausible, as Apple has become infamous for doing the bare minimum for compliance. And it continues to inconvenience developers when they attempt to look at alternatives.