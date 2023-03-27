In pretty much every industry, rivals tend to copy each other's strategies, designs, or even products. We've already acknowledged that Google has copied some iOS features and vice versa. Certainly, these replications are welcome, as users of both platforms get to enjoy richer sets of features. Nonetheless, there are plenty of iOS perks that Google could copy to Android OS, and we have listed the top 5 we would like to see soon.

1. Lift subjects from photos and videos

With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, users of new iPhones get to effortlessly lift subjects and remove the backgrounds of photos and videos. The feature literally works with a single touch and doesn't require you to have any photo editing skills or advanced apps. You just tap and hold on someone in a photo or video, and you can drag them, without their background, to a different app. Notably, this feature works offline, and the processing is done exclusively on-device.

While it may sound like an insignificant feature, it certainly makes life easier and more fun. I often find myself lifting my friends and turning them into stickers. It's also great for YouTube video thumbnails, as you get to quickly copy yourself and paste it on a different background next to the relevant graphics and text. Gone are the days of needing Photoshop's Magic Wand.

Samsung phone users already get to take advantage of a similar feature if they're running OneUI 5.1, like the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra and its series mates.. Though, it still hasn't become an official Android OS feature available on non-Samsung devices.

2. Wallpaper maker

Another iOS 16 change is the customizable iPhone Lock Screen. Interestingly, users can create wallpapers by selecting a few emoji, picking a background color, and an assortment style. The end result is the ability to create infinite wallpapers with varying complexities, densities, vibes, colors, and styles. While there are Android apps that mimic this offering, having it baked on a system level certainly makes it more convenient to use. That's not to mention that you can save plenty of different wallpapers and Lock Screen layouts and swipe between them based on your outfit, mood, or occasion.

Fortunately, Android 14 could finally introduce a similar offering, as signs of it have appeared in the Developer Preview. We only hope that the final Android 14 build includes it as an official, live feature.

3. Improved privacy and safety measures

Apple boasts about how private and secure the iPhone is, and there are some iOS features in this department that Google should borrow. For example, iPhone users get an Emergency Reset toggle that allows them to quickly revoke sensitive permissions granted to people and apps. There's also the Lockdown Mode which blocks incoming messages and connections, wired and wireless alike, from unknown people. That's in addition to blocking certain web browsing technologies. This way, those who believe are being targeted by a cyber attack could dodge it or some of its consequences.

Another protective measure is Find My access, even when the iPhone is off. So if someone steals your iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can still track it on the Find My map, even if the thief shuts it down. On Android 13, if the device is off, then it can't be found through Google's service. This makes tracking down the thief much harder.

The Cupertino firm is famous for the solid software support it provides its devices. Not only do the updates tend to be polished, but they're typically compatible with old iPhone models. Notably, they're also independent of carrier locks. So if you buy an iPhone from a certain carrier, you will receive iOS 17 the moment it launches to the public. Unlike on Android OS, carriers don't control, tweak, or delay these updates. Google should certainly follow suit and release these OS bumps for all users worldwide at the same time.

Another Apple trick Google could learn from iOS is beta OS enrollment. Right now, to enroll your Pixel phone in the beta program, you need to visit a dedicated webpage, sign in, then enroll yourself. Apple does things differently. As of iOS 16.4, you can receive beta updates on your iPhone through a simple toggle in the Settings app. Leaving the beta program is as easy, requiring you just to toggle the setting again.

5. A better password manager

In this age and time, we rely on plenty of online services to execute different tasks. The responsible thing to do is to use a unique password for each online account and enable two-factor authentication on supported platforms. While there are plenty of password managers out there, Apple has baked its own right into iOS. Users get to save usernames, passwords, regenerating two-factor authentication codes, and even make notes. Expectedly, this information is end-to-end encrypted and available across all iCloud devices.

Google already offers a two-factor authentication app in addition to a separate, built-in password manager. However, these two services aren't integrated into each other. So users can't check a username, password, and 2FA code in a single location. That's not to mention that Android users can't add notes to their passwords, which can be helpful for those wanting to add context to certain login credentials. We only hope that Google merges the built-in password manager and its Authenticator app to simplify its users' lives and have all relevant information in one place.

While iOS and Android OS have both matured, there are still plenty of features Apple and Google can borrow from each other to enrich their operating systems further. Personally, I'm a big fan of the 5 aforementioned iOS features. Having them ported to Google's mobile OS could certainly motivate the undecided customer to buy an Android phone. Of course, we acknowledge that a lot is happening on the Android side, and we will list what we want Apple to bake into iOS in a separate article.

What iOS feature do you want to see on Android? Let us know in the comments section below.