Apple might depend on iOS to make the hole-and-pill design more uniform on the iPhone 14 Pro

We’ve been hearing rumors about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for a year now. For starters, we expect the regular models to be more of an iPhone 13S upgrade. Apple could offer the same notch, A15 Bionic chipset, and cameras from last year on these models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely pack some of the biggest changes we’ve seen on an Apple phone since the iPhone X. For starters, we could be getting an always-on display (AOD) feature. That’s in addition to a hole-and-pill design that replaces the notch and an upgraded rear camera system.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The iPhone 14 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 8, will likely be launching on September 7 — during the Far Out Apple event. Despite their potential reveal being only a few days away, last-minute leaks are still popping up. Based on an anonymous tip, MacRumors believes that Apple could black out parts of the screen on the iPhone 14 Pro models to make the hole-and-pill cutouts more uniform.

Rather than stick with the uneven aesthetic, the suggestion is that Apple has chosen to turn off the pixels in the “dead space” between the cutouts in order to create the appearance of a unified pill shape that is less distracting when viewing content on the screen.

Apart from that, the tipster mentions that the company could also expand this virtual pill to adapt to certain software events. For example, the pill could expand downwards into a rounded square when certain notifications arrive. If these behaviors turn out to be true, the rumored hole-and-pill cutouts will certainly become handier and less distracting.

The major changes will likely revolve around the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the regular department, the biggest change could be the retirement of the Mini variant. Apple could be introducing a regular Max model instead. We will find out for sure in a week.

Do you plan on buying an iPhone 14? If so, which model will you go for? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: MacRumors