Key Takeaways Not all developers can implement the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement, as they must first obtain permission from Apple and meet specific criteria.

Developers who do obtain permission face numerous restrictions, including being limited to a single external reference, the use of default web browsers, and the inability to reference the external payment method in the App Store's listing.

The additional commission fees charged by Apple for purchases made through the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement may make it more cost-effective for developers to continue using Apple's IAP system exclusively.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court finally concluded the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. To comply with the ruling that prohibits "anti-steering" measures, the great iPhone maker has adjusted its iOS App Store guidelines. As a result, developers can now reference and link to alternative payment methods in their iPhone apps. While this change may initially seem like a long-awaited win, it actually is bundled with restrictions that discourage developers from adopting it. In fact, some devs could end up losing more money if they implement this new StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement.

Eligibility

Not all developers can implement the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement

Before a developer can actually reference an alternative payment method in their app, they must first submit a form and wait for Apple's permission. For the permission to be granted, the iOS/iPadOS app must be available in the U.S. storefront, as this change doesn't impact the rest of the world. The app must also continue to support Apple's IAP system for as long as the external purchase link is implemented. That's not to mention that those participating in Apple's Video Partner Program and/or News Partner Program are ineligible to apply. If granted, the developer must also abide by the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement's restrictions.

Restrictions

Developers may mention alternative payment methods in a very controlled manner

Source: Apple

While getting Apple's permission should be fairly simple, the company has set several restrictions that, by design, discourage developers from implementing it. The main rules include the following:

The external link can only be referenced on a single screen in the app.

The button should open the linked webpage in users' default web browser, not an in-app web view.

The link can't have any additional parameters or redirect users to other webpages.

The developer should implement Apple's warning sheet (pictured above) when a user clicks on the external link. The sheet highlights that Apple is not responsible for the user's privacy and security when making purchases externally.

The developer can't discourage users from using Apple's IAP system, but they can compare prices or highlight deals.

The developer's external payment flow must not imitate that of Apple's IAP system.

The developer can't reference the external payment method in the App Store's listing.

The nasty surprise

Well, that wasn't all

The restrictions above certainly discourage both developers and users from opting for external payment methods. Nevertheless, Apple has also included a condition to further deter developers from linking to alternative payment methods. Developers must pay Apple 12% to 27% commission fees for purchases initiated by the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement. For reference, the company charges developers 15% to 30% when using the App Store's IAP system.

This means that developers would have to pay Apple up to 27%, along with the other fees they pay to process payments on their websites. That's not to mention the added cost and hassle of submitting the required accounting to Apple periodically. As a result, it may be cheaper for many of them to simply continue adopting Apple's payment method and not reference any external options at all. Ultimately, Apple's intentions here are very clear, and the App Store guidelines were merely updated to comply with the ruling, not to help developers make more money.

The impact

Right now, there are two main freemium app types on the App Store. The first offers IAPs through Apple's billing system, while the second doesn't and instead expects users to find and buy the premium service from the external website. As noted above, it may cost developers more money to pay the 27% commission fees, along with whatever they pay to maintain their own billing system. As a result, apps that belong to the former category will likely continue to exclusively adopt Apple's billing system, as referring to their own may incur some losses.

Meanwhile, apps belonging to the latter category, such as Spotify, will likely not adopt the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement either. After all, implementing it would mean also supporting Apple's IAP system and paying commission fees for both types of purchases. Users generally find and pay for Spotify's premium service through the web, and the company doesn't have to pay Apple for any of these sign-ups. Consequently, it doesn't make business sense for Spotify and similar apps to adopt the new entitlement.

While some developers may choose to opt for it, we can safely assume that many popular apps won't. Beyond the upcoming app sideloading support on iOS 17 in the EU, it appears that the App Store will generally remain unchanged for the time being.