Key Takeaways Regulations could potentially allow EU iPhone owners to download apps outside of the App Store, thanks to the Digital Markets Act.

Apple may have to introduce a "highly controlled system" to enable app sideloading on iOS in the EU exclusively.

Rumors initially suggested that these changes would come with iOS 17.2, but they are now expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2024 through a future iOS update.

Having an iPhone means that you’re resigned to going through the App Store if you want to download an app onto your device. However, European Union (EU) regulations could change that come 2024. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) went into effect in 2022 across the EU, reducing “gatekeeping” by companies and preserving industry competition. As a result of the DMA, Apple may have to allow app sideloading on iOS, which would enable EU iPhone owners to download apps outside of its App Store.

Mark Gurman initially reported the news for Bloomberg, claiming that Apple could roll out a “highly controlled system” that would allow for the installation of apps elsewhere. This change is expected to work in the EU exclusively to comply with its laws. The company could also be pushed to make updates to its payment apps, as well as Messages, to meet guidelines set by the EU.

Originally, it was rumored that such changes would come as a part of the iOS 17.2 software update, but this now seems less likely. Nonetheless, the alterations are expected to debut sometime in the first half of 2024 through a future iOS 17 update, as Apple looks to avoid fines for failing to comply with regulations.

Rumors began swirling that sideloading could come as a part of the iOS 17.2 software update when people got hold of a relevant API. A public framework titled “Managed app distribution” seemed to suggest that third-party app stores would be supported on the latest iPhones (via 9to5Mac). However, it turns out that these changes revolve around the existing mobile device management (MDM) solutions and don't necessarily have anything to do with the upcoming sideloading functionality.

In the past, Apple has argued that allowing iPhone owners to download apps outside of the App Store would compromise security. The notion is that third-party apps could contain malware. Whether Apple’s concerns have merit will be seen as EU users explore their new app options in a few months.