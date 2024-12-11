Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Apple iPad 10 $250 $350 Save $100 The iPad 10 looks sleek and packs tons of power thanks to its A14 Bionic chip. It also offers support for the Apple Pencil and can charge via its USB-C port. Right now, you can grab it at its lowest price to date at just $250. $250 at Amazon

This is the tablet you want to get if you're looking to get one of the best experiences on a budget. Not only is the iPad one of the best tablets on the market, but support for the tablet is through the roof thanks to an abundance of apps that can be found on Apple's App Store.

With that said, the iPad 10 is now down to its lowest price to date, with a stellar discount that knocks $100 off for a limited time. The tablet can now be had from Amazon at just $250. Just be sure to clip the digital coupon before checking out in order to get the best price.

What's great about the iPad 10?

The iPad 10 used to be pretty pricey when it first made its debut. But over the years, the price has come down and this is the lowest price we've seen from Amazon to date. At $250, the tablet is a fantastic piece of hardware that not only looks good but is also quite powerful as well.

The iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers excellent colors and contrast. Furthermore, you also get tons of power thanks to Apple's A14 Bionic chip. In addition, this model comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is great for storing apps, images, videos, and more.

But what really takes the iPad over the top is that it's backed by an incredible App Store that has pretty much any application that you can think of. The App Store has been around for some time and has the benefit of being backed by tons of developers. This provides easy access to apps of all kinds and also games as well.

If you want to take the iPad up a level, you can always use a stylus or a keyboard accessory. Regardless of how you use it, the iPad is going to be able to keep up without missing a beat. Of course, if you need a little more power and can spend a little more, we recommend the iPad Air for $499.