Black Friday is here, with plenty of fantastic deals on popular Apple products. If you've been eyeing a new tablet, right now's a great time to shop with excellent discounts across all iPad models. Those looking for something affordable yet modern, will want to go with the iPad 10.

This model delivers with its sleek look, beautiful display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, and best of all, it has a USB-C port for charging and accessories. With that said, the iPad 10 is now down to its lowest price ever, with the recent discount knocking $100 off, dropping it to just $349 for a limited time.

What's great about the iPad 10?

It's been hard to recommend the iPad 10, mainly because of its original price of $449. But now that the price has fallen, this is a Apple tablet that offers lot of performance and value. You're getting a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display providing excellent colors and fantastic viewing angles.

In addition, the tablet is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip that can pretty much handle anything you can throw at it. That means this tablet's great for browsing the web, playing games, authoring text, and even doing some light editing on photos and videos. Of course, with the iPad, you're going to get access to Apple's legendary App Store.

And if you're someone that likes to really take things to the next level, you're going to want to grab a stylus and keyboard for the iPad 10 in order to really expand its capabilities. When it comes to security, you'll get Apple's unrivaled Touch ID fingerprint reader in the power button, which makes accessing the tablet quick and easy. The tablet also comes in four colors; silver, pink, blue, and yellow.

You can't go wrong with the iPad 10 at this price. The tablet looks sleek, offers plenty of power, and can pretty much power through most tasks without breaking a sweat. So if this sounds like something that going to fit your work flow, be sure to grab it while you can at its newly reduced price during Black Friday.