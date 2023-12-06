Apple iPad 10 $350 $449 Save $99 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul and offers four bold colors. It also packs the A14 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1 and USB-C. Be sure to clip the coupon to save $49.01 on your purchase. $350 at Amazon

The iPad 10 is one of the best iPad options you can buy today if you're looking for something affordable that packs a lot of punch. While it's a fantastic value at its normal price, this deal drops the price down to just $349.99 for a limited time, which makes it an absolute steal.

What's great about the iPad 10?

The iPad 10 is one of the more affordable options when it comes to the iPad lineup that offers a modern look and plenty of power. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that looks great for all types of content and is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip that packs plenty of power for most uses.

When it comes to the cameras, you're getting a 12MP front-facing camera that's great for video calls, and 12MP rear camera that's perfect for snapping photos and videos. Of course, you get all-day battery life and can charge the tablet using USB-C, which can also be used to plug in new accessories. You also get Touch ID for security and with the latest iPadOS you get access to plenty of great software features.

Perhaps what makes the iPad 10 so powerful is that it can be combined with different accessories that can really expand its uses. For example, there are plenty of keyboard options which are great for folks that want to make it a productivity machine, and you can even buy a stylus for it if you're thinking about taking the more artistic route with the tablet.

Whether this is your first tablet or you're choosing to buy another one, the iPad 10 is a great affordable option. Just be sure to pick one up at its discounted price. Because with a deal this good, it's not going to last long.