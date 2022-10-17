The affordable iPad 10 might introduce Apple Pencil 2 support

Apple sells plenty of excellent iPads. You’ve got the affordable model for those on a limited budget and the highest-end Pro variants for those looking for a premium product. The company also offers the middle-range Air and Mini iPads for those seeking the best of both worlds. With iPadOS 16 being right around the corner, supported iPads are about to get a notable boost. Thanks to the new Stage Manager feature, compatible models will be able to handle multiple resizable app windows. This feature could make the iPad a great Mac replacement for a certain category of users. One con about the affordable iPad, though, is its dated design and lack of Apple Pencil 2 support. Fortunately, it seems that this will be changing when the iPad 10 potentially debuts within a couple of weeks.

The affordable iPad 10 could finally start catching up

Cases for new iPad already being sold at Target pic.twitter.com/CHXcgWO4k0 — Roee B (@roeeban) October 17, 2022

According to @roeeban on Twitter, Target is already selling cases for the upcoming iPad 10. The cases’ manufacturer is Speck — a reputable company that has been in the industry for many years. So there’s a very high chance that these cases are the accurate ones for the incoming model. We’ve already been hearing rumors about a major redesign in this department. These iPad 10 cases further prove that it could finally be happening this time around.

We expect the iPad 10 to drop the Lightning charging port in favor of a USB Type-C one. Though, the Apple Pencil 1 charges through the former port. So by switching to Type-C, the company would consequently have to introduce Apple Pencil 2 support on the affordable iPad model. And indeed, the case packaging explicitly mentions 2nd Gen Apple Pencil support. Considering that the iPad 10 is rumored to feature flat edges, too, it would have the dedicated surface for this magnetic attachment.

The iPad 10 could potentially launch within the upcoming two weeks, along with boosted iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models. We expect Apple to reveal these products through online press releases, rather than special media events.

