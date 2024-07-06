Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $699 $999 Save $300 A fantastic tablet with tons of power and plenty of features. This model also features a cellular antenna, which means you can get service on the go. Get this deal while you can because it won't last long. $699 at Best Buy

Sometimes a smartphone just isn't enough and other times, laptops are just too much. That's where a tablet comes in handy, offering the best of both worlds in a thin and light package. Of course, there are all kinds of tablets to choose from, but one of the best out there right now comes from Apple. The iPad Pro has seen a few iterations in its lifetime and some of the latest models with M-series processors are simply fantastic devices with lots of raw power.

Despite the recent release of the iPad Pro powered by an M4 chip, the M2 model is still a worthwhile investment, especially if you're looking for something that won't break the bank. We're now seeing an awesome deal on the 11-Inch iPad Pro with M2 chip that knocks $300 off its original retail price. Best of all, this model comes with a cellular antenna, which means, as long as you subscribe to a service provider, you'll have internet no matter where you go.

What's great about the iPad Pro?

You really can't go wrong with this tablet, especially at its newly discounted price. The tablet features a vibrant 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz) with support for True Tone and P3 wide color. Not only do you get fantastic build quality here, but you're also getting a tablet that's also quite thin and light, making it the perfect companion whenever you're on the go.

Of course, you're going to get cameras on the rear, both 12MP, which are going to be perfect for taking pics or videos. Furthermore, there's also a LiDAR scanner that can be used to scan and later create immersive environments. Naturally, you're going to get blazing fast connectivity here with support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G. And the single USB-C port on the tablet can be used to charge and is great for connecting to accessories.

When it comes to security, Face ID is the tablet's main authentification method which is both fast and reliable. And the battery life is also quite good as well, with up to nine hours of use on a single charge. Also, if you want to take the iPad Pro to its limits, think about grabbing an Apple Pencil or keyboard. Now, while all of this is good, what really makes this a must-buy is the price. Since the latest models have come out, the M2 model has seen a drastic discount, making it the perfect time to buy.