Apple iPad (2021) $270 $329 Save $59 This is the most affordable iPad from Apple with a 10.2-inch display and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip. The tablet offers excellent value and a great experience. While it normally comes priced at $329, right now, it can be had for much less, with a discount that knocks it down to just $270 for a limited time. $270 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy $279 at B&H

This is the iPad you want to buy if you're looking for a tablet that's powerful and affordable. Apple has a fantastic lineup of iPads, but if you're not looking to spend a lot of money, then you're going to want to go with the 9th Generation iPad that features a beautiful 10.2-inch display and right now, comes in priced at just $270.

This model is powered by Apple's powerful A13 Bionic processor and comes with 64GB of internal storage. This iPad can really do it all, from watching movies, listening to music, browsing the web and even taking notes by using an Apple Pencil. You also get a 12MP camera on the front of the device that's perfect for video calls, and a 8MP camera on the rear.

If you're looking to get a bit more productive, you can always purchase a keyboard case for the tablet, making it much easier to type text. As far as battery life goes, you're going to get about 10 hours of use on a single charge, and if you're going to top of the device, you're going to need to use Apple's Lightning connector.

For the most part, this is a pretty complete experience and comes priced at a very affordable $270. So if you've been looking for a great tablet that isn't going to break the wallet, this one's going to be it. Just be sure to grab it soon because this price won't last long.