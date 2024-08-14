Get it while you still can Apple iPad 9th generation (2021) $224 $329 Save $105 The 9th generation iPad featuring an A13 Bionic processor, 10.2-inch display, and Touch ID. $224 at Amazon

Not only is an iPad great for watching movies and playing games, but it can also be a valuable tool to get some work done too. And while the iPad is extremely versatile, it can also be a huge investment, especially if you're not sure if a tablet is going to be the right fit for your current workflow. That's where Apple's budget iPad comes in, with an extremely low entry point, costing just $349. But what happens when that price is just too much, and you're looking for something even cheaper?

Well, you can always go with Apple's base iPad that originally made its debut back in 2021. The 9th generation iPad is no longer part of Apple's current lineup, but can still be purchased through third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. And while its retail price of $329 is good, we've generally seen it priced for much lower, with frequent sales that drive the price down to just $249. But for a limited time, you can grab this iPad for an absolute steal, with the current discount dropping it down to just $224.

What's great about this iPad?

Now what do you get for that price? Well, this iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple's powerful A13 Bionic SoC, and 64GB of internal storage. Not only that, but the tablet also features an 8MP rear camera and 12MP selfie camera. Best of all, you get access to an immense library of apps, along with an excellent assortment of accessories that can really level up the experience.

Furthermore, the tablet also offers excellent security thanks to its Touch ID fingerprint reader that's quick and extremely accurate. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this tablet, as it hits a record-low price that can't be beat. And while it might not be the best iPad you can buy in 2024, it's still going to provide a good experience, providing a lot of value for someone that doesn't want to spend a lot on a new tablet.