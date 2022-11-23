Apple's most affordable iPad has become even cheaper, thanks to this Black Friday deal. Grab a unit before this offer expires or it goes out of stock!

Apple sells a wide range of great iPads that cater to different budgets and needs. You've got models for those looking to spend less than $500, and other variants for power users which can cost over a thousand bucks. The choice is yours, which you can mostly base on your workflow and use cases. Right now, the most affordable model that Apple sells is the iPad 9 (2021). This 10.2-inch glass slab typically costs $330, but today is your lucky day. Thanks to a limited-time Black Friday deal, you can grab a unit for even cheaper — $270. You've read that right. You can save 18% on this iPad right now and buy one for $60 less. Major discounts on Apple products don't come by often, and now is the perfect time to get ahold of this budget-friendly product.

Apple iPad 9 Apple iPad 9 $270 $330 Save $60 The iPad 9 is the 2021 affordable iPad from Apple. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip and supports the Apple Pencil 1. $270 at Best Buy

The iPad 9 is an ideal device for those looking to read eBooks, write notes, doodle, play mobile games, and browse through social media. It doesn't pack the latest and great chipset out there, but it still should be capable enough to handle your basic tasks. Thanks to Apple Pencil 1 support, you can also use it to illustrate or annotate more accurately. You could also find plenty of keyboard attachments for it — which would only upgrade the typing experience. At $270, this iPad it quite literally a steal. The base model has 64GB of SSD, which should be enough for light use or if you heavily depend on cloud storage services. Otherwise, you could always pay a bit more to get the 256GB version.

Which storage configuration will you pick, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.