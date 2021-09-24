What colors does the new iPad 9th Gen come in?

The latest affordable iPad is here! Apple announced the iPad 9th Gen during its California Streaming event, on September 14th. It’s a students‘ favorite, due to how inexpensive and versatile it is. You must be wondering though — what colors does the iPad 9th Gen come in?

While Apple has been getting more creative with the iPhone 13 colors, the iPad 9th Gen doesn’t receive the same love. There are only two color options available — Silver and Space Gray. Both colors have been a standard for the affordable iPad for the past few years.

The colors in person look similar to those of the marketing images from Apple. Space Gray is just a slightly darker Silver. What makes distinguishing between them easier is the Apple logo on the back. Additionally, the antenna strips on top of the cellular models make it easy to tell whether an individual iPad is Silver or Space Gray, depending on if it’s white or black respectively.

Otherwise, the actual aluminum bodies look to some extent similar if you ignore the Apple logo and cellular antennas unless you’re juxtaposing two iPads of different colors, of course. It’s worth noting that both the Silver and Space Gray models feature black bezels on the front.

Buy the iPad 9th Gen in the color of your choice

Silver The Silver is the lighter option of two slightly similar finishes. It features a white antenna on the cellular model, in addition to a bright Apple logo on both Wi-Fi-only and cellular variants. View at Amazon

Space Gray The Space Gray is the darker option of two slightly similar finishes. It features a black antenna on the cellular model, in addition to a dimmer Apple logo on both Wi-Fi-only and cellular variants. View at Amazon

Apple has been using these same finishes since the release of the iPhone 6 a few years ago. So you’re likely to be familiar with their shades. If you’re looking for something more colorful and fun, you may want to take a look at the latest iPad Air and iPad Mini. Personally, I always go for Space Gray (when Black is not an option), since I dislike having colorful electronics. But I do get the appeal of wanting colorful devices.

Apple likely hasn’t added more color options because the actual body of the iPad 9th Gen is similar to that of last year. So it makes sense for them, from a production point of view, to keep the colors as is. Once they eventually redesign their affordable iPad, it’s possible they’ll release it in new colors to match the other iPad models and colorful M1 iMacs.