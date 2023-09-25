Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $599 Save $99 The iPad Air features a sleek design, packs Apple's M1 chip, and supports the Apple Pencil 2 which is great for sketching and jotting down notes. The tablet is normally $599, but for a limited time, you can save $99 on one of our favorite iPads out right now. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Apple's iPad Air is one of the best tablets available, offering a sleek design, impressive specifications, and a massive library of apps. While the iPad Air can be used to enjoy movies, games, and music, with the right iPad accessories, it can also become a productivity machine thanks to its excellent keyboard and stylus add-ons.

While there are lots of different iPads, you really can't go wrong with this model, as it's a great middle ground in the lineup that can pretty much do everything you'll need it to. Just be sure to grab it while you can at its discounted price that knocks $100 off for a limited time.

What's great about the iPad Air?

The iPad Air features a sleek design that puts the 10.9-inch 2360x1640 resolution LED‑backlit IPS display front and center. The display is vibrant and accurate, providing a great experience when watching a movie, playing games, or just browsing the web. When it comes to processor, you're getting Apple's M1 chip, providing impressive power that's also extremely efficient.

When it comes to the cameras, you get a 12MP on the front and a 12MP also on the rear. You also get Apple's Center Stage video technology that will keep you in the center of the frame when you're in a video call. Security is a must here, and you're going to get Apple's Touch ID fingerprint sensor that's accurate and responsive. As far as battery life goes, you can expect up to 10 hours of use on a single charge.

Overall, this is a fantastic tablet that offers plenty of features, with great support through apps and software updates. Right now is a great time to buy since you'll be able to save $100 off, bringing the price down to one of its lowest yet. Just be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.