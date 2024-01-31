Apple iPad Air 5 $450 $600 Save $150 The iPad Air 5 is powered by Apple's impressive M1 chip, offers USB-C connectivity, support for Apple Pencil, and supports the latest iPadOS 17. This tablet is perfect for beginners, but can easily handle even the most intensive tasks. Right now, you can grab the iPad Air 5 for $150 off for a limited time. $450 at Best Buy

This is one of the best iPads that you can buy right now. The iPad Air 5 is a fantastic tablet option thanks to its sleek design and powerful processor. Furthermore, there are a lot of great accessories available if you're looking to expand the tablet's capabilities. With that said, the iPad Air 5 doesn't come cheap, starting at $599. But now, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks $150 off for a limited time.

What's great about the iPad Air 5?

The iPad Air 5 is a tablet that can pretty much do it all thanks to its powerful and efficient M1 processor. When it comes to the screen, you're getting a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that offers vibrant colors and looks good from all angels thanks to its IPS technology. In addition, the display also offers support for the Apple Pencil, which means you'll be able to draw out your ideas or jot down notes.

When it comes to other hardware, you're going to get a 12MP camera on the front, and also a 12MP camera on the rear. For security, you'll have a Touch ID sensor which utilizes your fingerprint to unlock the tablet. Furthermore, it can also be used to process purchase transactions online with supported merchants. As far as charging, the tablet has a USB-C port, which can also support USB-C accessories as well.

Overall, this is one of the most powerful tablets on the market right now, and for its current price of $449, you're getting an absolute steal. Whether you're looking for a tablet for entertainment, or need one that's going to handle all the work you throw at it, you can't go wrong with the iPad Air. Just make sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.