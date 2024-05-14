iPad Air (M2, 2024) $570 $599 Save $29 The 2024 iPad Air features the Apple M2 processor and a new design that's avaialble in two sizes for the first time, adding a 13-inch model on top of an improved 11-inch version. $570 at Amazon

A week ago, Apple shed light on its latest iPad Air, delivering a SoC boost with a new M2 chip, better connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, support for Apple Pencil Pro, and new and better positioned front-facing camera. However, the big headturner for the Air was that it was going to be available in a new larger size, coming in at 13 inches for the first time.

Of course, if you're someone that wants to stick with the compact 11-inch model, that's okay too. As Apple will also have that size available as well with all the new improvements. With that said, we're now seeing our first discount on the tablet ahead of its official release date on May 15. Amazon is discounting the 11-inch model by $29 for a limited time. And while it isn't the steepest discount, it's still a discount nonetheless for one of Apple's latest products.

What's great about the Apple iPad Air?

Source: Apple

The iPad Air is a fantastic option if you're looking for a tablet that can pretty much handle anything that you can throw at it. It comes powered by Apple's M2 SoC, which previously powered some of Apple's laptops. When it comes to storage space, there are a number of options, but this one that's on sale comes with a total of 128GB.

Another fantastic part about this tablet is its 11-inch Liquid Retina Display, which offers excellent colors and also has a pretty good resolution. In addition, since this tablet runs iPadOS, you're going to get access to a wealth of amazing apps for entertainment and productivity. Speaking of productivity, if you want to take this device to another level, you can always buy a keyboard or stylus too.

As far as cameras go, you're getting two 12MP sensors, one on the front and one on the back, along with support for Apple's Center Stage tech that will keep you in frame whenever you're on a videocalls. As stated before, you're also going to get Wi-Fi 6E and a USB-C port for charging and accessories.

Overall, this is a nice tablet to have if you're looking for something that isn't as pricey as an iPad Pro but can do most of what it can. Just make sure to pick up quick, because this price could just be prior to its launch, which happens on May 15.