Apple recently revealed its latest iPads, giving us a revamped lineup that includes a new iPad Air and iPad Pro. Of course, the new iPad Air is fantastic, powered by the brand's M2 SoC, but it also costs quite a bit, coming in with a starting price of $599.

Those that want pretty much the same experience will be happy to know that the previously well-received iPad Air with M1 SoC can now be had far below its original retail price. For a limited time, you can score this fantastic tablet for an absolute steal as its price drops by $170, coming in at a jaw-dropping $399.

What's great about the iPad Air?

So if you're looking for a versatile tablet that can really do it all, this iPad Air is going to be for you. As mentioned before, the tablet is powered by Apple's M1 SoC, and it comes with a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen. As far as storage goes, you're getting 64GB with this model, and there's also a USB-C port that can be used for charging and connecting to compatible accessories.

The tablet also has two 12MP cameras, with one located on the back and another on the front. When it comes to apps, you're going to get access to an impressive amount, with some of the best developers publishing on Apple's App Store. You're also going to get excellent protection in place with Apple's Touch ID sensor that can be used to lock and unlock the tablet.

Those looking to take the tablet to another level will be happy to know that there are plenty of accessories out there to make it happen. You can grab the Apple Pencil if you're looking to sketch, draw, or jot down notes. Or you can get a keyboard to really hammer out some texts if you're looking to make this a laptop replacement. And last, you're going to get the power of iPadOS, which will be getting a hefty update sometime later this year.

This really is the tablet that can do it all. And while it used to cost quite a bit, it's now been discounted to $399 for a limited time. Furthermore, it's coming from Walmart, so you can also pick up additional warranty coverage by purchasing Apple Care if you want.